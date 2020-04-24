World Penguin Day 2020: Date, Significance to Raise Awareness About These Adorable Tux-Wearing Aquatic Birds

World Penguin Day (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Happy World Penguin Day 2020: Who doesn’t love Penguins? They are one of the most adorable species on planet earth, and equally cute as well. Penguins are flightless and aquatic birds, found in the southern hemisphere. The global event of World Penguin Day is observed in honour of these enchanting species every year. World Penguin Day is aimed to create awareness about Penguins, whose existence has become a matter of grave concern in the last few years. There’s a lot to find out when it comes to World Penguin Day. If you are searching for details about World Penguin Day 2020, its date, significance, and more, then you have arrived at the right place.

When Will World Penguin Day 2020 Be Celebrated?

The event of World Penguin Day 2020, like every year, will be celebrated on April 25, which will fall on Saturday, this time around. There’s no particular instance, date, or event which makes April 25 the official day of World Penguin Day. However, the Penguins do their annual northward migration a few days near April 25, and hence it is celebrated as World Penguin Day.

What Is the Significance of World Penguin Day?

Penguins are one of the most-loved species on planet earth. World Penguin Day raises concern over their extinction and also promotes studying the habits and habitats of these flightless birds. However, with changing times and rapidly increasing scenario in the context of climate change, the threat to their existence has become graver.

The increase in global warming has resulted in the loss of ice levels. The increasing loss of ice levels has resulted in lessening of the stocks of ‘krills’ – a specie which is a primary food item for penguins. With less food, the penguins have been dying in large numbers over the last many years.

Not many people know that there are 18 types of penguins in the world, who live in the southern hemisphere mostly. The largest type of penguin is known as Emperor Penguin, which is estimated at 3’7” feet. The smallest penguin is called Little Blue Penguin, which is around 1’1” tall. Another noteworthy fact about Penguins is that they are fast divers, and can dive up to 7.5 miles per hour.

Penguins, as a species, are loved around the world. With a rapidly changing environment, they are under a severe threat of gradual extinction. However, there is always light at the end of the tunnel. We all can do our bit and contribute to preserving the environment and the increasingly transforming atmosphere. As April 25 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very “Happy World Penguin Day 2020”.