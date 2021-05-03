The press is one of the most important pillars that our society is built on. Their power to uncover the truth empowers the people and helps the world continue to be just and fair. To remember the importance of the free press and celebrate the great work that they have established, people celebrate World Press Freedom Day on May 3. The celebration of World Press Freedom Day 2021 is more important than ever and people are sure to share quotes on freedom of the press, Happy World Press Freedom Day wishes and messages, World Press Freedom Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers, and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

The celebration of World Press Freedom Day has been observed since 1993 when the UN General Assembly proclaimed the celebration, under the recommendation of UNESCO's General Conference. The celebrations are held on May 3 because it is the anniversary of the Declaration of Windhoek. There are various ways that you can celebrate World Press Freedom Day this year. From doing your bit to help and support independent news agencies to celebrating renowned and brave journalists who are always the first to bring forth the truth.

The celebration of World Press Freedom Day also involves organising an annual Global Conference where celebrated journalists, civil society representatives, national authorities, academics all come together to discuss the challenges that people in the field of press face. And the best way to raise awareness on these issues and opening conversations is by sharing quotes on freedom of the press, Happy World Press Freedom Day wishes and messages, World Press Freedom Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers, and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Freedom of the Press Is a Precious Privilege That No Country Can Forego.” – M.K. Gandhi

“As Journalists, We Are Sometimes Guilty of Not Taking Cognizance of the Enormity of the Challenges and the Responsibilities That We Carry On Our Shoulders.” – Geofrey Nyarota

“A Free Press Can, of Course, Be Good or Bad, but, Most Certainly Without Freedom, the Press Will Never Be Anything but Bad.” – Albert Camus

“Freedom of the Press Belongs to the People of a Nation, Not to the Owners of Publications.” – A. J. Liebling

“The Only Security of All Is in a Free Press.” Thomas Jefferson

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Freedom of the Press, if It Means Anything at All, Means the Freedom to Criticise and Oppose.” George Orwell

“There Can Be No Higher Law in Journalism Than, to Tell the Truth, and to Shame the Devil.” Walter Lippmann

“Freedom of the Press Is Not Just Important to Democracy, It Is Democracy.” Walter Cronkite

We hope that this World Press Freedom Day helps you identify and celebrate the press that continues to celebrate democracy and uphold the power of the people. There are various steps that we, as citizens of the world, can take to ensure that the press is not curbed in any shape or form. Here is wishing everyone a Happy World Press Freedom Day 2021!

