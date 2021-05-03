World Press Freedom Day 2021: They say, “Half knowledge is more dangerous than no knowledge.” In the age of fast news, quick updates, and half-verified information and how it becomes the ‘breaking news” and “exclusive news”, the importance of observing ‘World Press Freedom Day is paramount. Every year, people across the globe observe the occasion of World Press Freedom Day in letter and spirit. The international event serves as a stern reminder to the governments and people in power “the need to respect their commitment to press freedom”. There’s a lot to know when it comes to the observance of World Press Freedom Day. To find out more information about World Press Freedom Day 2021 – its date, history, theme, and significance, continue reading here.

World Press Freedom Day 2021 Date

Every year, World Press Freedom Day is observed on May 3. This year, too, the global event will take place on May 3, i.e., Monday. It is the 30th anniversary of World Press Freedom Day this year.

World Press Freedom Day History

The thought of the World Press Freedom Day’s first official observance took place at a UNESCO conference in 1991 in Windhoek. Since then, people across the globe observe World Press Freedom Day every year.

World Press Freedom Day 2021 Theme

Every year, World Press Freedom Day is celebrated under a specific theme. The official theme for World Press Freedom Day 2021 is ‘Information as a Public Good’. Here’s a look at the themes of previous years’ World Press Day:

2020: Journalism without Fear of Favour

2019: Media for Democracy: Journalism and Elections in Times of Disinformation

2018: Keeping Power in Check: Media, Justice, and the Rule of Law

2017: Critical Minds for Critical Times: Media’s role in advancing peaceful, just, and inclusive societies

2016: Access to Information and Fundamental Freedoms

World Press Freedom Day Significance

World Press Freedom Day is a timely reminder to people in power about the importance of press freedom in this age. At the time, when money, advertisements, paid infomercials, etc. are hogging the limelight, and burying the actual essence of ‘real and factual news’, the observance of World Press Freedom Day is quite significant. There are several challenges that news organisations face in these grim times. With people staying mostly indoors due to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, the discovery, collection, and broadcasting of information have cast a cloud of extinction over local news media groups in recent times.

The United Nation’s (UN) body, i.e., UNESCO, organise festivities of World Press Freedom Day across the world. There are seminars, forums, film screenings, events, conferences etc. that mark the celebrations of the day. We at LatestLY, wish you all a very ‘Happy World Press Freedom Day 2021’.

