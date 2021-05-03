World Press Freedom Day 2021 Is Today!

Happy World Press Freedom Day 2021#WorldPressFreedomDay pic.twitter.com/AhDCTNCUA4 — Bhuwan Timalsina (@vhuwan) May 3, 2021

Netizens Urge Journalists to Take Care of Their Mental Health

Today we observe World Press Freedom Day. I wish all my friends who are journalists to never lose faith in the power of what your writing can achieve. Also, take care of your mental health. :) — George Putong (@GeorgePutong) May 3, 2021

Significance of a Free Press

I can tell you from my heart that one of the best things that will ever happen in our country is a FREE PRESS. The press must be allowed its freedom not favors. HAPPY WORLD PRESS FREEDOM DAY. — Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) May 3, 2021

This Year's World Press Freedom Day Theme

TODAY IS WORLD PRESS FREEDOM DAY :The theme is “Information as a Public Good” serves as a call to affirm the importance of cherishing information as a public good, pic.twitter.com/FTsWmrerNK — betterknow (@ediso1986) May 3, 2021

Netizens Raise Awareness on the Freedom of Press

'Information as a public good' is the theme of World Press Freedom Day-2021. May our hard-earned press freedom live long in the shadows of multiple crises. Best wishes to all working journalists and information workers for shared mission to make the information as a public good. — Krishna Sapkota (@KrishnaFreedom) May 3, 2021

UNESCO Free Press Tweet

Free press = free society. Free press = free society. Free press = free society. Free press = free society. Free press = free society. Free press = free society. Free press = free society. Free press = free society. Free press = free society.#PressFreedom #WorldPressFreedomDay — UNESCO 🏛️ #Education #Sciences #Culture 🇺🇳😷 (@UNESCO) May 3, 2021

Maria Ressa, UNESCO Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize Laureate

Congratulations to @UNESCO Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize laureate @mariaressa of the Philippines! The investigative journalist is being recognized for her efforts to defend the freedom of expression. Monday is #WorldPressFreedomDay. https://t.co/o0NCWuLMOw pic.twitter.com/my8fwkQLwq — United Nations (@UN) May 3, 2021

Stand Up For Free Press!

Stand up for a free press - On #WorldPressFreedomDay and Every Day! pic.twitter.com/herIzhvpVn — Human Rights Watch (@hrw) May 3, 2021

