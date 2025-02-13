World Radio Day is an international day celebrated on February 13 every year in several countries around the world. The day was designated by UNESCO on November 3, 2011, during its 36th conference. The annual event highlights the importance of radio as a powerful medium of communication, information, and entertainment. This day recognises radio’s role in connecting communities, promoting free speech, and providing reliable news to people around the world. World Radio Day 2025 falls on Thursday, February 13 and on this day, communities and organisations host a wide range of events. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

Each year, World Radio Day follows a specific theme that emphasises radio’s evolving role in society. It serves as a platform to promote diversity in broadcasting, encourage innovation, and recognize the contributions of journalists and broadcasters. In this article, let’s know more about World Radio Day 2025 date, World Radio Day 2025 theme, history and the significance of the annual event.

World Radio Day 2025 Date

World Radio Day 2025 falls on Thursday, February 13.

World Radio Day 2025 Theme

World Radio Day 2025 theme is ‘Radio and Climate Change’

World Radio Day History

Radio is a powerful medium for celebrating humanity in all its diversity. The World Radio Day was proclaimed in 2011 by the Member States of UNESCO. It was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly by resolution (A/RES/67/124) in 2012 as an International Day and has been marked since then on February 13. The 13th of February was recommended as the official day due to it being “the day the United Nations established the whole concept of the United Nations Radio, in 1946”.

The Board requested that UNESCO's Director-General bring the resolution to the attention of the Secretary-General of the United Nations so that World Radio Day could be endorsed by the General Assembly and celebrated by the whole system. World Radio Day was thus unanimously proclaimed by all member states of UNESCO in November 2011.

World Radio Day Significance

Radio continues to be an important tool for education and disaster response as it reaches millions of people regardless of social or economic background. This makes it a democratic and inclusive medium. On this day, broadcasters, media professionals, and communities come together to appreciate radio’s impact and discuss ways to strengthen its role in the modern world. Various events, such as panel discussions, special radio programs, and community activities, are organised globally to celebrate the occasion.

