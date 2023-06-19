Every year, World Refugee Day is celebrated on June 20 globally. The international day is organised annually by the United Nations to honour refugees worldwide. World Refugee Day aims to recognise the strength of the refugees who have fled the conflict and persecution of their country in the hope of finding sanctuary and living a better life. The day was first established on June 20, 2001, in recognition of the 50th anniversary of the 1951 Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees. UN Says Some 110 Million People Displaced Around the World.

A refugee is a person who leaves their country due to the ramifications of war, conflict, persecution, and violence that they have faced within their home country. Refugees are among the most vulnerable people in the world. The 1951 Refugee Convention and its 1967 Protocol help protect them. As we celebrate World Refugee Day 2023, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day.

World Refugee Day 2023 Date

World Refugee Day will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 20. Greece Searches for Hundreds Feared Missing After Migrant Boat Sank, Leaving 78 Dead.

World Refugee Day History

On December 4, 2000, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), in Resolution 55/76, acknowledged that from 2001 onwards, June 20 would be celebrated as World Refugee Day. The resolution saw that 2001 marked the 50th anniversary of the 1951 Convention that was related to the Status of Refugees. This convention commemorated refugees to honour, raise awareness and solicit support for those affected worldwide. The United Nations works with the community to try to end the refugee crisis and find homes for displaced people worldwide.

World Refugee Day Significance

World Refugee Day highlights the need to understand the plight of the refugees, which shows one's resilience and courage in rebuilding their future. The day is seen as an opportunity for everyone to experience, understand and celebrate the rich diversity of the communities of refugees. World Refugee Day is also celebrated through World Refugee Week, which aims to provide a chance for asylum seekers and refugees to be seen, listened to, and valued.

