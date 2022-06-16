World Sea Turtle Day is observed on June 16 every year to highlight the importance of sea turtles by raising awareness about the threats to their lives. On this day, people are encouraged to learn ways of saving the turtles and reducing the harm associated with their endangerment.

Date & Significance of World Sea Turtle Day 2022

World Sea Turtle Day 2022 will be observed on June 16, Thursday. The day marks the birth anniversary of Dr. Archie Carr, the founder of sea turtle conservancy and sea turtle biology. World Sea Turtle Day, therefore, commemorates the contributions of Dr. Carr to the development of the sea turtle conservation movement. The legacy he left behind is followed to develop measures to protect the sea turtles around the globe and save them from extinction. 5 Super Interesting Facts About Sea Turtles To Raise Awareness About The Importance To Protecting These Endangered Species

Having been classified as a critically endangered species, sea turtles are harmed by human activities, including fishing, oil spills and most importantly, water pollution. They consume tons of plastic and other debris dumped into the oceans incessantly, eventually threatening them in the long run. The sea turtles are also affected by climate change as increasing global warming has led to more turtle deaths in recent times. Lastly, sea turtles are killed by humans for their meat & eggs consumption. Know Date, History and Significance of the Day That Raises Awareness About Protecting Turtles

It's known that out of eight marine turtle species are on the verge of extinction, so it goes without saying that working towards their survival and protection is the need of the hour! It's high time we, as responsible citizens, work together to celebrate these endangered creatures and save them before it gets too late. Take a step ahead by spreading awareness about the sea turtles on this crucial day and bring to attention ways to reduce the destruction of marine life. Observe World Sea Turtle Day in the most impactful manner and let your actions speak for conserving marine sea turtles.

