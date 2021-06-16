World Sea Turtle Day is observed each year on June 16 to raise awareness about the need for human action to help the survival of turtles. The day also highlights the importance of sea turtles in our ecosystem. Due to millions of tonnes of plastic dumped in our oceans every year, these vertebrates are under threat. In fact, six species of marine turtles are threatened with extinction.

World Sea Turtle Day is celebrated on June 16 each year on Dr Archie Carr's birthday who is known as "the father of sea turtle biology". In 2021, this day falls on Wednesday. Dr Carr will forever be remembered for the enhancement of the sea turtle conservation movement. World Sea Turtle Day 2021: 5 Super Interesting Facts About Sea Turtles To Raise Awareness About The Importance To Protecting These Endangered Species.

According to marine biologists, six of the seven sea turtle species are listed by the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) Red List. Green sea turtles, Kemp's Ridley, Hawksbills are believed to be under the critically endangered category and it is our responsibility to protect these species from extinction.

You can celebrate this day by cleaning up the beach as turtles build their nests there. Plastic poses a great threat to turtles as they believe the plastic is jellyfish and end up eating it. You can also spread awareness about this day on social media platforms as not everybody knows that June 16 is Sea Turtle Day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2021 09:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).