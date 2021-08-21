World Senior Citizen's Day was first celebrated in 1991. Since then, it is celebrated every year on August 21. It is observed to increase awareness on the factors and issues that affect older adults, such as health deterioration and elder abuse. It is also a day to recognise and acknowledge the contribution of older people to the society.

World Senior Citizen Day was officially founded by former President of the United States of America, Ronald Reagan in 1988. Earlier it was known as the National Day of the Third Age. Thoughtful Sayings to Send Elders of the Society on The Observance For Their Well-Being

This day is celebrated to thank the elders for everything they have done for their children. Children make this day special for the parents, grandparents and even other senior citizens around them by showing them extra love and care. To add some excitement to your preparations, we suggest these five ways in which you can celebrate and make this day special for them.

1. Spend time with your relatives, family and neighbours if they do not have their families around. Plan a high tea snacks evening with them. It will not only make them happy but also get you their blessings.

2. Cook them their favourite food and plan a small get-together for them with the people of their age group in the neighbourhood. This year, the day falls on a Saturday, so why not make it a party weekend for them.

3. Gift them something they always wanted to buy. Make this day special by giving them something they always wanted.

4. Bring out those old photographs and talk about your family history. Elderly people love narrating their experiences from the past. Make them relive the days of their young days.

5. Make it a play day. Parents and Grandparents love when you spend time with them, just add a fun element to it by playing ludo, scrabble, carom etc. with them.

This is a day you get to thank your elderly for whatever they have done for the youngsters of the house and the society. Make this day worth some great memories and have a Happy World Senior Citizens Day 2021.

