World Senior Citizen’s Day is the annual celebration held on August 21 which aims to raise awareness about the role that senior citizens play in our society, the need to respect and protect them as well as the things that each and every member of the society needs to do in order to help them be comfortable and happy. World Senior Citizens’ Day 2021 celebrations is sure to be extra special as people finally have conversations on ways in which life can go back to normal not just for the working class but also for the seniors. As we prepare to celebrate World Senior Citizen’s Day 2021, here is everything you need to know about this observance.

When is World Senior Citizen’s Day?

World Senior Citizen’s Day is celebrated on August 21 every year. The observance first started in 1991 when former United States President, Ronald Raegan signed the promulgation of 5847 in 1988 marking August 21 as the Day of the Third Age. This day is now celebrated as World Senior Citizens’ Day by people across several countries.

World Senior Citizen’s Day 2021 Theme

Every year, the celebration of World Senior Citizens’ Day revolves around various issues and struggles that senior citizens have to deal with. The theme for World Senior Citizens’ Day 2021 is Pandemics: Do They Change How We Address Age and Ageing?. The celebration is therefore set to raise awareness on the way that the past two years have shaped the way we look at age and ageing.

Most of us believe that the past two years have fairly stunted the way that we can experience new things in life. This is an emotion that probably stems in every age group and the celebration of World Senior Citizens’ Day gives people the perfect opportunity to address this issue with the senior citizens in their lives. The impacts of these thoughts on their mental health and thereby their physical health is something that we need to discuss. And we hope that World Senior Citizens’ Day 2021 helps us do just that. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy World Senior Citizens’ Day 2021!

