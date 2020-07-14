Every year on July 16, we celebrate the serpents in a bid to increase awareness of the wide variety of species around the world. There are around 3,500 species of snakes, and only about 600 among them are said to venomous. Snakes have always been under a bad reputation of being evil, sly and deadly. But there are so much more to know about these long, slithery, legless creatures that will give the snake skeptics something to think about. This is why, on July 16, we celebrate World Snake Day, to increase awareness about the reptile and also protect them. As World Snake Day 2020 approaches us, here we bring you the history and significance of this day and why July 16 is chosen as the day to celebrate snakes. Video of 15-Feet Cobra Rescue in Tamil Nadu Goes Viral, Know How Long Can This Longest Venomous Snake Grow.

World Snake Day 2020 Date

Every year, World Snake Day is celebrated on July 16. There is no clear explanation as of yet, as to why this date was chosen to celebrate the serpents. For World Snake Day 2020, it will be celebrated on July 16, which is Thursday.

World Snake Day History and Significance

World Snake Day is an important event, as it is the day to increase awareness about the different species of snakes all around the world. The reptiles tend to have a negative connotation. Some are scared of snakes; others don’t even like the thought of the slithery creature. And it is understandable why. But the serpents are more than what we know of. They are important creatures to the world we live in. To increase awareness on the snakes, this day is celebrated. Bathing Cobra to Rat Chasing Away a Serpent, Interesting Snake Videos That Went Viral This Week.

As we mentioned earlier in this article that there are 3,500 species of snake around the world. Experts claim that it is because of this, that people find it difficult to find a snake that fascinates them. Out of them, there are only 200 species of snakes that pose a considerable risk to human life. So, now you know, why you should not be extremely scared about the creature, as you other are.

World Snake Day does not mean to encourage each one of us, to start petting any snake we come across. But it gives us a reason to think about. With so many species, and so lesser knowledge about them, we are, perhaps giving these animals a much harder time, than they deserve.

