Quanzhou, September 28: A 48-year-old woman in southeastern China has been hailed as a miracle survivor after enduring 54 hours trapped in an abandoned well, clinging to life through sheer determination. The dramatic incident occurred on September 13, when the woman, surnamed Qin, fell into a deep, weed-covered well while taking a walk in the woods of Quanzhou, Fujian province.

When Qin did not return home, her family began searching but found no trace of her. By September 14, they reported her missing. Rescue efforts intensified on September 15 after her son contacted the Jinjiang Ruitong Blue Sky Emergency Rescue Centre. A team of 10 rescuers deployed drones with thermal imaging to comb the area. Around 1:45 pm, they heard faint cries for help and discovered Qin gripping the wall of a narrow-topped, wide-bottomed well. Sex Deal Ends Up in Murder: Chinese Man Kills Transgender Woman for Refusing Sex After Getting Money in Pattaya, Cuts Her Body From Neck to Genitals As He 'Wanted To Play'.

Qin explained that knowing how to swim saved her life, as she managed to stay afloat by clinging to a stone embedded in the well wall. Over time, she dug out additional stones to create makeshift footholds, allowing her to keep herself above water. For two days and nights, she endured extreme exhaustion, swarms of mosquitoes, and even water snakes—one of which bit her arm, fortunately without serious consequence. China Shocker: Doctor Kills Girlfriend by Administering 1,300 Mg of Anaesthesia for Insomnia in Sichuan Province, Sentenced to 2.5 Years in Prison for Negligent Homicide.

She admitted moments of despair but said thoughts of her elderly parents and young daughter gave her the will to survive. “There were countless times I wanted to give up. But then I thought of my family—what would they do without me?” she recalled.

Following her rescue, Qin was rushed to hospital, where doctors diagnosed her with two fractured ribs, a minor collapsed lung, and severe hand injuries. She is now in stable condition and expected to make a full recovery.

