The third World Statistics Day is being celebrated on October 20, 2020 across the world. The event is a global collaborative initiative, organised under the guidance of the United Nations Statistical Commission. The Statistics Division of the United Nations Department of Economic Affairs is the global coordinator of the campaign. Its work is to define global key messages and to make the various resources accessible to all the partner countries through its official website.

Various international organisations play a key role in propagating campaigns at the global and regional levels and organising their own events on the day. National statistical offices act as national coordinators whose work is to translate the promotional materials into national languages and organising events across their respective countries. They are also responsible to increase its reach across the nation and create awareness on theme adopted for the year.

World Statistics Day 2020: Date and Theme

World Statistics Day is on October 20, 2020. This year the theme is 'Connecting the world with data we can trust.' This theme reflects the importance of trust, authoritative data, innovation and the public good in national statistical systems. It emphasises on the importance of a robust and trustworthy statistical and data system in the development of any nation.

World Statistics Day 2020: History and Significance

At its 41st Session in February 2010, the United Nations Statistical Commission declared 20 October 2010 as the first World Statistics Day. The day is celebrated to acknowledge the importance of timely, consistent and reliable data and other statistical indicators of a country's progress in formulating, implementing and monitoring the key policy decision taken by the government. The first-ever World Statistics Day was celebrated with theme 'Celebrating the many achievements of official statistics.'

The second World Statistics Day was celebrated on 20 October 2015 as under the theme 'Better data, better lives.' The World Statistics Day is celebrated every five years on October 20. You can participate in the celebration at statistics@un.org .

