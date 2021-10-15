Students - they are the strongest suit of our society and hold power to change the future. They are known for their strong minds and their zeal to contribute to making society better. And it is this spirit of the students that is celebrated on World Students' Day every year. World Students' Day is commemorated on October 15, on the birth anniversary of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. Every year, to celebrate World Students' Day, people often share Happy World Students' Day wishes and messages, World Students' Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers, APJ Abdul Kalam Quotes on Students, Happy World Students' Day 2021 Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

Dr Kalam believed in the power that young people in any country, especially India, held. This is the reason that he encouraged and empowered the young guns of our country to pursue their dreams and wrote and spoke extensively about it. This is why his birth anniversary is celebrated as a day for the Students and is all about giving students across the world the platform and access that they need to become the best versions of themselves.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was born on October 15, 1931, in Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu. From a young age, he struggled through various hardships to get access to education and created a very strong mark for himself. His life is an example of how education can help one uplift themselves. And as we celebrate his birthday anniversary as World Students' Day 2021, here are some Happy World Students' Day wishes and messages, World Students' Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers, APJ Abdul Kalam Quotes on Students, Happy World Students' Day 2021 Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

We hope that this World Students' Day, we give students the platform they need to raise their voice and speak about the issues that they are passionate about. There is no denying the fact that these kids are the ones who build the future, and we hope that they have everything they need to make the most of tomorrow. Happy World Students' Day 2021!

