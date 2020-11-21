World Television Day is celebrated annually on November 21. The day is commemorated to mark the first World Television Forum held by the United Nations in 1996. During the World Television Forum, held by United nations General Assembly, leading media figures met under one roof to discuss about the growing importance of television and to consider their role in increasing mutual cooperation. In December 1996, United Nations General Assembly proclaimed November 21 as World Television Day. Here are the HD images, wallpapers, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook greetings and Quotes to share on the observance.

United Nations proclaimed November 21 as World Television Day in recognition of the rising influence of the electronic medium on decision-making ability and its role in diverting the focus of the world on major issues. The day is commemorated not only for the tool but also for the philosophy, such as communication and globalisation, which the television represents. World Television Day is considered as rich man's day by some people as majority of the world population does not have access to television. World Television Day 2019: History, Significance And Celebrations Related to TV Day.

Here Are Quotes to Share on World Television Day 2020

Message Reads: Television Is a Medium of Entertainment Which Permits Millions of People to Listen to the Same Joke at the Same Time, and Yet Remain Lonesome. - T. S. Eliot

Message Reads: Television Is the Menace That Everyone Loves to Hate but Can’t Seem to Live Without. - Paddy Chayefsky

Message Reads: And I Believe That Good Journalism, Good Television, Can Make Our World a Better Place. - Christiane Amanpour

Message Reads: Television Is Like the Invention of Indoor Plumbing. It Didn’t Change People’s Habits. It Just Kept Them Inside the House. - Alfred Hitchcock

Message Reads: Television Is Chewing Gum for the Eyes. - Frank Lloyd Wright

Here Are HD Images to Share on World Television Day 2020

Message Reads: World Television Day

Message Reads: World Television Day

Message Reads: World Television Day

Television is still the main source of information and video consumption with the number of consumer increasing day by day. Television has witnessed a drastic fall in viewership due to the growth in the usage of internet and OTT platforms. Many people are shifting from television to the internet for first hand information and video consumption. On an average, a person spends around 10 years in front of television. Television has become an integral part of our lives.

