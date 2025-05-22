World Turtle Day is an annual event that is celebrated across the world on May 23. This day aims to raise awareness about the protection and conservation of turtles and tortoises around the globe and highlights the threats they face, such as disappearing habitats. World Turtle Day celebrations began in 2000. The annual event was created as a yearly observance to help people celebrate and protect turtles and tortoises, and encourage human action to help them survive and thrive. American Tortoise Rescue sponsors it. In 2015, it will be the 25th anniversary of World Turtle Day. In this article, we will learn more about the date and theme of World Turtle Day 2025 and the significance of the annual international event. World Turtle Day Images, Messages and Videos: Netizens Share Tweets, Quotes and Slogans to Raise Awareness About Turtles.

World Turtle Day 2025 Date

World Turtle Day 2025 falls on Friday, May 23.

World Turtle Day 2025 Theme

The theme for World Turtle Day 2025 is "Dancing Turtles Rock!".

World Turtle Day History

Susan Tellem and Marshall Thompson are the founders of American Tortoise Rescue (ATR) and World Turtle Day. The duo advocates humane treatment of all animals, including reptiles. American Tortoise Rescue, a nonprofit organisation was established in 1990 for the protection of all species of tortoise and turtle. World Turtle Day: From Baby Shelby to Squirtle, Popular Turtle Characters That Will Live in Our Hearts Forever.

This organisation sponsors World Turtle Day on May 23 every year. The day was created as a yearly observance to help people celebrate and protect turtles and tortoises and their disappearing habitats around the world. Since 1990, ATR has placed about 4,000 tortoises and turtles in caring homes. W

World Turtle Day Significance

World Turtle Day is an important awareness day that encourages human action to help turtles and tortoises survive and thrive. On this day, various events are held like dressing up as turtles, wearing green dresses, engaging in research, and adopting turtles or tortoises from rehabilitation centers. This annual event promotes laws and policies that protect turtle habitats around the world.

