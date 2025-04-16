Every year, World Voice Day (WVD) is celebrated on April 16 worldwide to celebrate the beauty of our voices. Voice is a critical aspect of effective and healthy communication. This annual event aims to highlight the importance of the voice in the daily lives of all people and also brings global awareness to the need for preventing voice problems, training the artistic voice, and researching the application of voice. World Voice Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, April 16. The theme of World Voice Day often focuses on encouraging people to take care of their vocal health. The theme of World Voice Day 2025 is ‘Empower Your Voice!’ World Voice Day: 8 Bad Habits That Are Destroying Your Voice.

World Voice Day was established on April 16 with the main goals of increasing public awareness of the importance of the voice and awareness about voice problems. This global event highlights how important our voices are, not just for communication, but also for emotional expression like singing, teaching and much more. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

World Voice Day 2025 Date

World Voice Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, April 16.

World Voice Day 2025 Theme

The theme of World Voice Day 2025 is ‘Empower Your Voice!’

World Voice Day History

World Voice Day celebration started in Brazil in 1999 as the Brazilian National Voice Day. It was the result of a mixed initiative of physicians, speech-language pathologists and singing teachers that belonged to ‘Sociedade Brasileira de Laringologia e Voz – SBLV’ (Brazilian Society of Laryngology and Voice), under the presidency of Dr. Nedio Steffen. This Brazilian initiative was followed by other countries like as Argentina and Portugal, and the Brazilian National Voice Day became the International Voice Day.

World Voice Day Significance

World Voice Day is a significant annual event that aims to encourage all take care of their voice, and know ways to seek help and training, and to support research on the voice. This annual event celebrates the power of the voice to inspire, connect, and bring people together. Voice problems can affect anyone, and early prevention, proper vocal technique, and regular check-ups with voice specialists can make a big difference.

