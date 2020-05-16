World Whisky Day 2020 Date And Significance: Know About the Day That Celebrates the Alcoholic Beverage

World Whisky Day (Photo Credits: File Photo)

World Whisky Day is celebrated on the third Saturday of May each year. World Whisky Day 2020 falls on May 16. World Whisky Day was founded in 2012 and is since been celebrated with various get-togethers and programs. However, this year celebrations have been cancelled due to the coronavirus lockdown, but people are still observing the day inside their homes. The intoxicating drink is loved by people for centuries. It has a rich history and producers use various distillation and ageing techniques to present drinkers with something new every time. On World Whisky Day 2020, we bring you the details on how the day is observed. After Dalgona Coffee, It’s Time to Try Dalgona Peg Recipe! Whisky Lovers Give a Spin to the Viral Beverage, Know How You Can Make the Drink (See Pics and Videos)

In the past years, World Whisky Day events encourage people to drink the distilled alcoholic beverage. During World Whisky Day 2020, organisers approximately 2,50,000 people participated in registered events. In 2015, World Whisky Day events were registered across seven continents. Meanwhile, the day was recognised by Members of the Scottish Parliament in motion in May 2014 and again in 2015. Various fun events involving whisky are held on this day. People also post pictures of drinking whisky on social media platforms with the hashtags #worldwhiskyday. World’s Most Expensive Whiskey: 60-Year-Old Macallan Valerio Adami 1926 Sold for Rs. 8 Crore.

People prepare their own whisky cocktail by tying different ingredients to bring out flavours in the drink. Whisky is one of the iconic drinks of alcohol lovers. One of the most commonly loved forms of whisky is Irish Whisky, and perhaps appropriately so. The origins of the word Whisky can be found in the Gaelic Language.