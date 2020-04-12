After Dalgona Coffee, It’s Time to Try Dalgona Peg Recipe! Whisky Lovers Give a Spin to the Viral Beverage, Know How You Can Make the Drink (See Pics and Videos)

Dalgona Peg (Photo Credits: @SamirAgarwal19/ @rawatspeaking/ Twitter)

The famous thick whipped beverage that has taken over the internet has got competition now. If you are still hooked into the dalgona coffee, and it is your every evening companion, give it a rest as whiskey lovers are here with their own version. Yes, it is time for all of us to move the dalgona coffee and try dalgona peg, instead to make this lockdown even more interesting. Twitter users have filled their timeline with images of this new version of the drink. If you are thinking about how one give that ultimate look to the drink, we have got you a video for dalgona peg recipe. Besides, there are a lot of clips and pictures on social media that show how people are going insane over their newfound love. Did You Know Dalgona Is a Beloved Candy Found in South Korea? Here’s the Story Behind Internet’s Favourite Whipped Coffee.

Ever since the coronavirus outbreak gripped the world, many nations urged citizens to stay indoors. Some countries like India, the UK and Italy have ordered a lockdown. Out of boredom, people are trying creative ways to keep themselves engaged. That is how dalgona coffee was born as a viral trend. Almost everyone tried their skills to make the thick whipped beverage. With dalgona coffee becoming a social media hit, now whiskey lovers have given the trend their own spin. Take a look! Dalgona Coffee is Viral Trend on Social Media, Here's How to Make Whipped Brew That Has Caught Internet's Fancy.

Enters Dalgona Peg!

I made this..! Dalgona peg..!😂 pic.twitter.com/WrekqeRltx — Samir Agarwal (@SamirAgarwal19) April 11, 2020

How Many of You?

#dalgonapeg How many of you will try out🤣🤣 once lockdown is over😅#StayHomeIndia pic.twitter.com/Z2cgmsB1vP — shubham kumar (@SShubham07) April 11, 2020

Yes!!!

Lot of kids going ga ga over #dalgonacoffee , legends had #Dalgonapeg in 2014. pic.twitter.com/Aeq2aRm23B — ravi (@rawatspeaking) April 12, 2020

Happy Sunday!

Yes Please!

Try Dalgona Peg instead ;-) pic.twitter.com/9OQKjDxJy9 — Saket Khanna (@saketkhanna) April 11, 2020

How to Make Dalgona Peg?

It is very simple and does not consume even half a time of stirring the coffee powder and sugar to make the thick cream for dalgona coffee. The viral drink requires only two ingredients, water and your favourite whisky. Fill half your glass with water and cover it with a clean cloth. The centre of the fabric should touch the water. This is when you pour the whiskey on top of the cloth. Now, slowly remove the cloth. Tada! Your dalgona peg is ready.

Watch Video: Dalgona Peg Recipe

Now that you know how to make the dalgona peg, try it out at home, for those who have stocked up. Others who unfortunately have no access to any booze at the moment, can only wait for the lockdown period to get over to try it out at home. Cheers to the dalgona peg!