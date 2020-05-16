World Whisky Day 2020 Wishes Trend Online: Twitterati Say Cheers Celebrating Their Favourite Alcoholic Drink!
World Whisky Day is celebrated across countries on the third Saturday of May each year. On this day, alcohol lovers come together and celebrate the day by drinking their favourite beverage. World Whisky Day 2020 falls on May 16. While, this year, celebrations have been curtailed due to the lockdown, people are getting drunk at home. And as we celebrate World Whisky Day 2020, many have taken to Twitter extending World Whisky Day wishes on social media platforms. Twitterati is sharing Happy World Whisky Day 2020 wishes with the hashtag #WorldWhiskyDay. And if you belong to the clan of whisky lovers, then you can send these wishes as WhatsApp messages and Facebook greetings. Also, we bring to you some whiskey GIFs to celebrate the day. World Whisky Day 2020 Date And Significance: Know About the Day That Celebrates the Alcoholic Beverage/

Whisky is one of the popular drink among alcohol lovers of which Irish Whisky is the most loved one. The origins of the word Whisky can be found in the Gaelic Language. People often make it with various ingredients trying to bring out varying flavours.

World Whisky Day came into being in 2012 and is since then observed every year with various events and functions. In 2014, around 25,000 people came together to celebrate the observance. People prepare various versions of whisky on this day and get drunk with friends and family. Meanwhile, we bring to you some cool Whisky Day wishes to share with your gang of people whom you get drunk with. In 2015, World Whisky Day events were held in many countries. Meanwhile, the day was recognised by Members of the Scottish Parliament in motion in May 2014 and again in 2015.