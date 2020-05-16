World Whisky Day 2020 Wishes Trend Online: Twitterati Say Cheers Celebrating Their Favourite Alcoholic Drink!

World Whisky Day 2020 (Photo Credits: Pexels)

World Whisky Day is celebrated across countries on the third Saturday of May each year. On this day, alcohol lovers come together and celebrate the day by drinking their favourite beverage. World Whisky Day 2020 falls on May 16. While, this year, celebrations have been curtailed due to the lockdown, people are getting drunk at home. And as we celebrate World Whisky Day 2020, many have taken to Twitter extending World Whisky Day wishes on social media platforms. Twitterati is sharing Happy World Whisky Day 2020 wishes with the hashtag #WorldWhiskyDay. And if you belong to the clan of whisky lovers, then you can send these wishes as WhatsApp messages and Facebook greetings. Also, we bring to you some whiskey GIFs to celebrate the day. World Whisky Day 2020 Date And Significance: Know About the Day That Celebrates the Alcoholic Beverage/

Whisky is one of the popular drink among alcohol lovers of which Irish Whisky is the most loved one. The origins of the word Whisky can be found in the Gaelic Language. People often make it with various ingredients trying to bring out varying flavours.

Check Out The Tweets Below:

Happy World Whisky Day!

A very happy World Whisky Day to one and all! Stay safe during these unusual times! 🥃 #WorldWhiskyDay #WorldWhiskeyDay pic.twitter.com/7pFwWkFGPC — Blair Bowman (@mrblairbowman) May 16, 2020

Cheers!

Cheers to #WorldWhiskyDay! Need some whisky trivia to impress? Here are some, wonderful and wacky facts about whisky capable of stunning even the most seasoned of drinkers. Did you know Some 34 bottles of whisky are exported from Scotland every second pic.twitter.com/Z1ifHpO24S — Le Touquet Holidays (@LeTouquet) May 16, 2020

Celebrating Whisky Day!

Every third Saturday of May is #WorldWhiskyDay, a day to expand your whisky palette and imbibe in its irreplaceable flavour, and share your festive ventures online with friends or meet them in real life for a drink. #whisky #whiskey pic.twitter.com/GPSSd9ygzC — MONOGROUND (@monogroundtaste) May 16, 2020

Cheers! It's Whisky Day!

This Year, Celebrate At Home:

We know the heart of World Whisky Day is to enjoy a dram together. Maybe this year is a good excuse to break out that special bottle. Slàinte mhath! #WorldWhiskyDay pic.twitter.com/DskF55P8cB — Bairds Malt (@bairdsmalt) May 15, 2020

World Whisky Day came into being in 2012 and is since then observed every year with various events and functions. In 2014, around 25,000 people came together to celebrate the observance. People prepare various versions of whisky on this day and get drunk with friends and family. Meanwhile, we bring to you some cool Whisky Day wishes to share with your gang of people whom you get drunk with. In 2015, World Whisky Day events were held in many countries. Meanwhile, the day was recognised by Members of the Scottish Parliament in motion in May 2014 and again in 2015.