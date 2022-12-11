Worldwide Candle Lighting Day is an annual observance that falls on the second Sunday of every December. This year, Worldwide Candle Lighting Day 2022 falls on December 11. This day is a celebration of solidarity and memory on which people around the world gather to light candles for children who have lost their lives and to show that they will always be loved and never forgotten. As we celebrate Worldwide Candle Lighting Day 2022, let’s know the history and significance of the special day. UNICEF Day 2022 Date and Significance: Know the History of the Day Promotes the Health and Well-Being of Children.

History of Worldwide Candle Lighting Day

The history of Worldwide Candle Lighting Day dates back to the year 1997 when the day was first observed. The Compassionate Friends by the American Association of Orphaned Parents initiated this observance in the year 1996. The Compassionate Friend’s Worldwide Candle Lighting Day was started in the United States. It began as an internet observance done in honour of children who left the world too soon.

The kids would have lost their lives due to illness, accidents, war, or any other reason. On this day, people come together to light candles in remembrance of their children. People will honour their son, daughter, sister, brother, grandson, and granddaughter by lighting candles for one hour in their loving memory.

Significance of Worldwide Candle Lighting Day

Worldwide Candle Lighting Day plays an important part in our lives as it brings together people of the world to honour and remember the kids they have lost. There is no greater loss than that of a child, and this day brings together everyone who has experienced the heartbreak of losing a child. The day lays emphasis on being strong and keeping hope, helping people to realize that there is still life after losing a child too soon.

As the name Worldwide Candle Lighting Day suggests, everyone on this day comes together to light a candle at 7.00 pm in their local time zone. This results in a beautiful wave of light travelling around the globe from time zone to time zone. As per historical records, it is believed that this is the biggest mass candle lighting in the world.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2022 12:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).