UNICEF Day is an annual observance that is marked every year on December 11. The day aims to raise awareness about saving children's lives by defending and helping them and promoting their health and well-being. In 1946, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) established this day for United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF). The day provides assistance for the health, nutrition, education, and welfare of children during World War II.

UNICEF works for more than 192 countries for the basic rights of children and also helps them achieve their desires from an early age to adolescence. As we mark UNICEF Day 2022, let’s learn about the history and significance of the day.

History of UNICEF Day

UNICEF was originally called the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund and is now officially known as United Nations Children's Fund. It is an agency of the United Nations responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide. The organization was created by resolution 57(I) of the United Nations General Assembly on December 11, 1946, and named United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

In short, UNICEF is the successor of the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund, created on December 11, 1946, in New York, by the U.N. Relief Rehabilitation Administration to provide immediate relief to children and mothers affected by World War II. The same year, the United Nations General Assembly established UNICEF to further institutionalize post-war relief work.

In 1950, its mandate was extended to address the long-term needs of children and women, particularly in developing countries. In 1953, the organization became a permanent part of the United Nations System, and its name was subsequently changed to its current form.

Significance of UNICEF Day

UNICEF is among the most widespread and recognizable social welfare organizations in the world, with a presence in 192 countries and territories. Its programs emphasize developing community-level services to promote the health and well-being of children. The day plays a significant role in raising awareness of the sustainable development of children.

UNICEF Day is established with the aim of eliminating hunger, violation of children’s rights, and discrimination against race, region, or religion. UNICEF’s major objective is to protect children all across the world and provide access to basic rights like good education, food, sanitation, vaccination, etc. The agency’s activities include providing immunizations and disease prevention, administering treatment for children and mothers with HIV, enhancing childhood and maternal nutrition, improving sanitation, promoting education, and providing emergency relief in response to disasters.

