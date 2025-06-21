Yogini Ekadashi 2025 falls on Saturday, June 21. It is one of the sacred Ekadashi fasts observed by Hindus and falls on the 11th day of the Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the moon) during the month of Ashadha (June-July). The vrat (fast) is primarily observed by devotees of Lord Vishnu, who believe that observing this day with sincerity and devotion helps in cleansing sins and attaining spiritual liberation. According to scriptures, the Yogini Ekadashi Vrat has the power to free a person from health issues, bad karma, and even serious diseases, both physical and spiritual in nature. To celebrate the significant Ekadashi vrat, share these Yogini Ekadashi 2025 wishes, messages, greetings, Lord Vishnu HD images and wallpapers with your friends and family. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

The legend behind Yogini Ekadashi is narrated in the Brahma Vaivarta Purana, where Lord Krishna tells King Yudhishthira the story of Hemamali, a Yaksha who suffered due to neglecting his duties and disrespecting divine responsibilities. As a result, he was cursed and turned into a leper. Upon observing the Yogini Ekadashi fast with devotion, he was eventually relieved of his curse and regained his original divine form. This tale illustrates the power of repentance and the transformative grace of Lord Vishnu, especially when rituals are followed with true devotion and ethical living. As you observe Yogini Ekadashi Vrat 2025, share these Yogini Ekadashi 2025 wishes, messages, greetings, Lord Vishnu HD images and wallpapers. Indian New Year 2025 Calendar Dates: Guide to Hindu and Other State-Wise Regional Festivals and New Year's Days.

Yogini Ekadashi Wishes

Yogini Ekadashi Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Yogini Ekadashi Greetings

Yogini Ekadashi Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Yogini Ekadashi Messages in Hindi

Yogini Ekadashi Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Yogini Ekadashi Wishes in Hindi

Yogini Ekadashi Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

The observance of Yogini Ekadashi includes strict fasting, prayers, and worship of Lord Vishnu with offerings of tulsi leaves, lamps, and bhajans. Some devotees observe a nirjala fast (without water), while others opt for a simple phalahar (fruit-based fast). The day is spent in meditation, scriptural reading, and charitable acts. The spiritual benefits of this Ekadashi are believed to extend not only to the devotee but also to their family members. It is considered highly auspicious for those seeking forgiveness, healing, and peace. By practicing restraint, devotion, and self-purification, Yogini Ekadashi guides devotees toward a life of balance, purpose, and spiritual alignment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2025 06:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).