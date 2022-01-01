The dramatic shift in our lifestyles and day-to-day routine during the pandemic illustrates how behavioural patterns can shift. Thinking and just thinking about a positive evolution and healthy lifestyle is very usual. Forget about all the big new year resolutions we have made so far and pledge to execute them. Why, because in the end, we chose to turn off our alarm and slept for an extra hour. Sounds familiar right? Where are we lacking? Why are we not satisfied with our work? What does a 'healthy lifestyle' mean? New Year's Fitness Resolutions For 2022: Five Health-Focussed Resolutions That You Can Actually Keep.

We're all looking to take on the new year with a new mindset and make it our own, whatever is thrown at us. Following some healthy and positive wellness practices is not a burdensome task until and unless you know the correct pattern to implement the same with dedication and consistency. We have put together a list of what we think is likely to be the biggest trends to encourage a positive change in yourself for the year 2022.

1. Prioritising your Emotional Wellbeing And Mental Health

From going to work to look after your family and your schedule, everybody has their own responsibilities and obligations that they must attend on regular basis. When you are always on the go and don’t allow yourself a chance to relax and wind down a bit, then there you are actually compromising with your mental peace. You must learn to set your boundaries. Address your feelings and take a step back or say a NO to certain stressors. Don't overcommit to things because that's not 'productivity'. Your mental health needs your attention more than your work.

The least you can do is to find a support system, who can be your friend, partner, a sibling with whom you feel comfortable talking honestly. However, it’s understandable, the conclusion is to sit back and give time to think that is a mentally fit person?

2. Mindful Eating

With families, offices, and the myriad distractions around us, people often miss out on the awareness of the foods and beverages that they put into their bodies. The Mindful Eating approach to food focuses on an individual's sensual acknowledgment of the nourishment and the experience of the food. Mindful eating isn’t about being perfect and it has nothing to do with calories, fats, proteins, and carbohydrates. The human body actually sends its satiation signal about 20 minutes after the brain, which is why we often unconsciously eat like a horse. So give time to your body to catch up to your brain. Mindful eating has the capacity to reform one’s depression, anxiety, faulty eating habits, food cravings, eating disorders, and weight management.

3. Eco-Friendly Lifestyle

There are various ways that an individual can make sustainable alterations in order to lessen the negative effect that our daily lives usually contribute to. For example, using eco-friendly products to clean the house. Like switching to products that contain sustainably grown or raised ingredients that do not exhaust the ecosystem, nor harm it when expelled back out. Homeowners can switch to heating sources like gas boilers, oil, electric boilers, and biomass boilers. Investing in renewable energy sources for electricity like installing solar panels that use the sun as an energy source. It only takes a few adaptations in order to change your habits to more eco-friendly alternatives. It's better to make sure that the changes are sustainable throughout the long haul so that the change can become habitual. Realistic New Year Resolutions for 2022 You Can Actually Accomplish in the Coming Year.

4. Stop Procrastinating

Even if your procrastination is a minor problem that’s simply hurting your productivity and energy. One of the biggest reasons people procrastinate is because they make a huge deal out of something which is called catastrophizing. But remember hard work won't make you sick. Instead of thinking that you are lazy, try to concentrate on why you are doing the particular task at hand, what are the advantages of finishing it? Be honest with yourself, and if necessary chunk down your agendas into smaller tasks, and when it is time to do your work, set a timer so you can be focused for the entire allotted period of time.

5. Home Workouts

We've all found ourselves spending a lot more time at home in 2020 so we know how multifaceted the spaces can be. In the pre-transport period, people had more exercise built organically into their day, because gyms and Zumba classes were very rare. With so many online videos and fitness classes for us to follow now, we don't need the gym to know how we can improve ourselves and reach our aim of ultimate physical fitness. You just need a yoga mat, pair of shoes, and a clean-open area, and there you go! There are no rules with home fitness, do what you enjoy and makes you feel good, keeping in mind all the necessary precautions and warnings. If you can scroll your Instagram feed for an hour, stalking all the influencers, then you can definitely make out some time for sweating off some pounds.

Don't look out for inspiration in books and movies, rather cultivate all the time and energy you give to others for yourself and see the changes after a few weeks. Now, bookmark the article and read in case of cold feet.

