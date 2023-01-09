First Lohri 2023 Mehndi Designs and Tutorial Videos: Happy Lohri 2023! There are many firsts for a newly married couple throughout the year, but one never forgets their first Lohri. Right from looking your best in your reds and golds, wearing beautiful mehendi designs on your hand and feet is another level of excitement. Lohri is one of the main festivals for the Sikh community. The festival of Lohri is celebrated in India, Canada, and other countries, home to the Punjabi community with great pomp. Lohri 2023 Date and Sankranti Moment: Know Shubh Muhurat, History, Significance and Celebrations Related to the Harvest Festival in Punjab.

Girls and women love to deck up during the festival, including making Mehndi Design on their hands, which is also considered auspicious. Mehndi has significant cultural importance in Indian customs. Mehndi is used extensively throughout many Indian rites and celebrations, including marriages, Karva Chauth, Makar Sankranti, and other events. New mehndi designs and styles are emerging in today's modern day, bringing glitz and entertainment to the practice.

In Punjab, the celebration of Lohri signifies the beginning of harvest. It occurs the day before Makar Sankranti, a Hindu festival regarded as the most fortunate day of the year. The celebration is held to give thanks to the earth and Lord Sun for a bountiful harvest. The first Lohri celebration for a new family member in India is particularly memorable. The entire family ensures the new member's first Lohri is unique, whether a newlywed or a newborn. The wedded bride dons brand-new, colourful clothing, bangles, and mehendi or henna on the first Lohri.

In most cases, the groom also dons brand-new clothing that matches the bride. The groom dons a brand-new turban according to Sikh custom. The bride receives numerous gifts from the family, including apparel, confections, jewellery, and cosmetics. Here are some of the most beautiful first Lohri mehendi designs:

Lohri Special Mehndi Design

Lohri Special Arabic Mehndi Design

Lohri Mehndi Designs

Lohri Special Stylish Mehndi Design

A newlywed couple's first Lohri is observed on a huge scale with all of their family, friends, and relatives present. The newlywed bride is introduced to the family on the occasion of Lohri, and they give her a warm and welcoming reception with dancing and singing. The first Lohri is also regarded as being extremely lucky for the new wife since it represents fertility.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2023 06:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).