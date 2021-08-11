You need to be a brilliant musician and a shrewd entrepreneur these days to make a strong mark as a hip-hop artist. Here's one inspiring story of a superstar and his ascension. Born and brought up in Queens, NY, Miami, Atlanta, & Los Angeles, Flow 187 is a rising American rapper and music producer. His rap name is Flow 187, refers to a ruthless quest of popularity in the music industry, anchored in professionalism, rather than a vicious mentality or manner. He is a one-of-a-kind artist with expertise in music engineering, music production, and videography.

Flow 187 is a brilliant music producer, composer, and rapper who discovered his passion for music at a young age and is now regarded as a pioneering artist in the hip-hop industry. And rightfully so, as Flow 187 aspires to make an effect on society through his songs, and is a perfect embodiment of the Black American Hustle.

Flow 187's music has attracted a wide range of independent musicians since his debut in the music industry, paving the path for promising collaborations. He has worked with many names like HoodRich Entertainment, French Montana’s Coke Boys, Shawty Lo & D4L , Lil John’s Trillville just to name a few... And to top that he has even crossed 250K plays online across all streaming platforms, receiving shout-outs from Cookies & Taylor Gang’s Berner, Hood Rich Dj Scream, Prez Hilton, Disney’s Kyle Massey, HoodRich Swamp Izzo, Jadakiss’s D Block & several other prolific artists. He also has an upcoming song with Coke Wave musician Max B.

Flow 187’s background illustrates just how passionate and talented he is. Seemingly living on a fast track, Flow 187 has made numerous other significant achievements and continues to be a pioneer in the entertainment business with the recent release of his book Falling Isn't Failing. This book covers The 5 key steps to overcoming a fall and achieving success for youth and young adults. It is also endorsed by one of the Top Black motivational speakers named Les Brown, The Late great Actor Tommy Ford & Daryl Jones, Esq. Attorney, Former Florida State Senator, and others.

Flow 187 sees a bright future in hip-hop, knowing that he will be putting everything he has into building a name for himself in the near future. He sees himself reaching the pinnacle of his music career and gradually turning into entrepreneurship with his brand Potent Roots, as well as serving as a motivational speaker & author.

When asked about how he is going to attain all these goals, Flow 187 exclaimed that he knows for a fact that whatever objective he sets for himself, he understands that the power to accomplish comes from everyday commitment, smart effort, dedication, and focus. He says that his personal brand has grown from a local market to be known on a national level, thanks to his music and social media platforms, as well as his devoted fan base. Finally, Flow adds, "It's fantastic to see the community's culture has been so supportive of my career, music, and brands!"

As HipHop continues to evolve it is clear that it will require initiative and hard work from those who wish to stay on top. One thing is for sure, however the space changes, it is certain that Flow 187 will be there, leading the game.