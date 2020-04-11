Baisakhi 2020 Recipe Videos: From Chhole Bhature to Punjabi Kadhi Chawal, 4 Authentic Dishes to Celebrate Vaisakhi or Sikh New Year

Chole Bhature (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Vaisakhi or Baisakhi marks the Punjabi New Year and is mostly celebrated on April 13 or 14 every year. Vaisakhi 2020 will be celebrated on Monday, April 13, and this day is also known as the Sikh New Year. Baisakhi is the most important festival of the Sikh community and is largely celebrated in north India, as well as among Sikh diaspora settled across the globe. Indian festivals are incomplete without mouth-watering dishes and various delicacies. We bring you five authentic Punjabi dishes for Baisakhi which include chhole bhature to Punjabi kadhi chawal. Baisakhi (Vaisakhi) Date in 2020: History, Significance, Traditions And Celebrations Associated With Punjabi New Year.

Vaisakhi is celebrated as a thanksgiving day by farmers. Punjab is a predominantly agricultural state, and therefore, the people of the Sikh community offer thanks to God for the abundant harvest and also pray for future prosperity. Baisakhi coincides with Vishu in south India, Bohag Bihu in Assam and also marks the Solar New Year. Dancing, singing and feasting are major parts of the Punjabi New Year celebration. Let us take a look at Baisakhi special recipes of various dishes and sweet delicacies which can add more colours to the celebration of Vaisakhi 2020. Here're Authentic Punjabi Dishes For Baisakhi.

1. Chhole Bhature

This dish is a perfect combination of chickpeas (chole) cooked in a tangy curry and bhature that are huge fluffy fried bread made from refined flour dough.

2. Pindi Chana

Pindi chana is prepared by cooking chickpeas in a paste with an assortment of spices like peppercorn, cardamom, cloves, bay leaves and cinnamon. Due to its dry texture, pindi chana is different from the Punjabi chhole.

3. Punjabi Kadhi Chawal

Punjabi Kadhi is a mouth-watering curry prepared in Punjab. It’s made from curd, gram flour and various spices mixed with crispy gram flour and onion pakoras. The kadhi tastes yummy with basmati rice.

4. Dry Fruit Kheer

Kheer is indeed a part of almost all Indian celebrations. The sweet rice and milk pudding has various regional avatars. Kheer serves as a perfect dessert for any celebration in the Indian sub-continental region.

You must be tempted to try these delicious dishes for Baisakhi 2020. You should definitely include the above-mentioned dishes in your Vaisakhi 2020 celebration to bring smiles on the faces of your family members. LatestLY wishes you all a Happy Baisakhi!