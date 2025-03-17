Chaitra Navratri is one of the most vibrant and spiritually significant festivals in Hindu culture celebrated with great enthusiasm across India. Taking place in the Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar which usually falls between March and April, this nine-day festival is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine different avatars, collectively called Navadurga. The festival marks the victory of good over evil, symbolising the triumph of divine feminine energy over darkness. While the religious rituals, fasting and prayers are the heart of the celebration, another fascinating and colourful aspect of Chaitra Navratri is the tradition of wearing a specific colour each day. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

What Is the Significance of 9 Colours of Navratri?

The nine colours of Navratri have no religious significance but the origin of the tradition is linked with a brilliant marketing strategy, a brainchild of Mr Bharatkumar Raut, the then-editor of Maharashtra Times in 2003. What started as a marketing gimmick by the Maharashtra Times transformed into a cultural movement. Throughout the nine days of Navratri, Maharashtra Times showcased vibrant photos of women dressed in the day's designated colour. These captivating images inspired readers and encouraged them to embrace the tradition and join in the celebration. Since then people have associated colours with nine incarnations of Goddess Durga during Navratri. Chaitra Navratri 2025 Dates and Full Calendar: Ghatasthapana, Durga Ashtami, Ram Navami and Other Important Dates of Navratri Festival.

The 9 Colours of Chaitra Navratri 2025

Each day of Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to a different form of Goddess Durga and the colours associated with each day reflect the energy and qualities of the goddess being honored. Here's a breakdown of the colours and their symbolic meanings for each day of the festival:

Day 1 - March 30, 2025: Orange

The first day, Pratipada, marks the beginning of the festival and the colour for this day is orange. Orange represents happiness, positivity and energy.

Day 2 - March 31, 2025: White

On the second day, the goddess Brahmacharini who embodies knowledge, penance and devotion is worshipped. The colour for the day is white, symbolising growth, renewal and prosperity.

Day 3 - April 1, 2025: Red

The third-day honours Chandraghanta, the fierce goddess of strength and valour. The colour of the day is red, which signifies strength, neutrality, and resilience. Grey is a colour that represents balance, fortitude, and the ability to transform challenges into growth. It is thought to empower devotees to face obstacles with courage and inner strength.

Day 4 - April 2, 2025: Royal Blue

On the fourth day, devotees worship Kushmanda, the goddess who created the universe. The colour for this day is royal blue, representing vibrancy, creativity and enthusiasm.

Day 5 - April 3, 2025: Yellow

The fifth day of Navratri is dedicated to Skandamata, the mother of Lord Kartikeya. The colour for the day is yellow, symbolising purity, peace and serenity.

Day 6 - April 4, 2025: Green

The sixth-day honours Katyayani, the warrior goddess known for her strength and fierce determination. The colour of the day is green which signifies passion, power and courage.

Day 7 - April 5, 2025: Grey

On the seventh day, devotees worship Kalaratri, the fearsome form of Goddess Durga, known for destroying evil and ignorance. The colour for this day is blue, symbolising calm, protection and infinite wisdom.

Day 8 - April 6, 2025: Purple

The eighth-day honours Mahagauri, the goddess of beauty and purity. The colour for this day is purple which symbolises love, compassion and femininity.

Day 9 - April 7, 2025: Peacock Green

On the final day of Navratri, Siddhidatri is worshipped, the goddess who grants blessings and supernatural powers. The colour for this day is peacock green which symbolises spirituality, wisdom and enlightenment.

The Origin and Tradition Behind the 9 Colours of Navratri

The tradition of associating specific colours with each day of Navratri has ancient roots in Hindu culture and is deeply intertwined with the spiritual significance of the festival. According to Drik Panchang, each colour is chosen to align with the energies and qualities of the goddess being worshipped on that day and the colours are meant to enhance the emotional and spiritual resonance of the rituals.

This practice reflects the belief that colours influence our moods, thoughts and behaviours, thus connecting the devotee to the divine qualities embodied by the goddess of the day. For instance, yellow is said to promote optimism and vitality, while blue fosters calm and protection. By wearing these colours, devotees not only honour the goddess but also align themselves with the positive energies associated with each deity.

