Want to cut a cake? You don't have to look for a knife, plate or even a spoon know, there is a brand new hack that makes cake cutting much easier, fuss-free, neat and most importantly FUN! This comes just in time for the holidays and people like us who love trying out viral trends cannot keep calm! If you are still wondering what we are talking about. Let us break it down for you. So, recently a TikTok trend went viral that shows people cutting cakes using a wine glass. No, we are not talking about sharp pieces of a wine glass, but in fact, wine glasses as a whole and it makes the task a lot easier.

So all you have to do is actually turn your wine glass upside down and dig it into the cake. Now once the edge of the glass reaches the end of the cake, dug really well, you have to pull it out towards you, like you are taking a scoop of the cake, except with a wine glass! Now you have with you a glass full of cake. LOL. It may sound funny to you but it is actually a great hack. Many people have tried online and it is impressing almost everyone. In fact, most groups dig in at once and in a jiffy, the cake is gone and everyone has their own share of cake in a wine glass. Don't believe us? Take a look:

This Christmas, go ahead and cut your cakes this new way. This trick also makes it easy to share with friends and your loved ones. Try it out and let us know, how it goes this holiday season!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2020 12:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).