Whether it's sleepy chicken, dating challenge, or lemon coffee challenge, there's always some viral food challenge spreading over social media. But nothing can be more unique than the Grimace shake challenge. The limited-edition milkshake in the shade purple has caught the attention of TikTokers. ‘Challenge Accepted’: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Says India’s ChatGPT Attempt Is ‘Hopeless’, Tech Mahindra MD CP Gurnani Reacts (Watch Video).

What is Grimace Shake Trend?

In 1971, Grimace was first featured as a member of McDonald's retiring cast of characters, which also included cultural icons like Ronald McDonald and the Hamburglar. In recognition of the purple character's 52nd birthday since its introduction by the fast food chain, McDonald's added the Grimace Birthday dinner to their American menus on June 12.

McDonald's recently released a birthday special meal dedicated to the furry mascot Grimace and the internet can’t get over it. The purple milkshake appears to be popular among Gen Z TikTokers and influencers more than it is among kids. People are now inexplicably pretending to be dead after drinking the purple drink a result, which has started a new trend. #UnavailableChallenge Videos on Twitter: Netizens Share Dance Clips On Davido's 'Unavailable' Song That Are Too Good To Miss!.

The TikTokers start the videos by gulping down a glass of the purple Grimace milkshake. Then, the scene usually switches to show them lying on their side with some of the shake placed as though they had vomited it up after being poisoned. Here are some videos of the hilarious challenge by TikTokers.

Grimace Shake Trend!

This grimace shake trend is funny wtf pic.twitter.com/gUJoQ33Xte — Jarhead (Jared) (@newjep1710) June 26, 2023

Viral Grimace Shake

Grimace Shake Challenge Viral Video

i can’t stop fucking laughing at this grimace shake video specifically pic.twitter.com/O0PJNWllMz — florian (@oIiveflounderz) June 26, 2023

Grimace Shake Challenge

Flan chan loved the grimace shake! pic.twitter.com/f80cpev5FS — ¡ SUN ! (@sunnvtb) June 27, 2023

Funny Challenge

McDonald getting all the free promo because of videos like this is really funny… but now I want a grimace shake too. pic.twitter.com/v5OaRqTiSZ — Zeronini (@Zeronini) June 25, 2023

The #GrimaceShake trend has garnered over 263 million views. It has prompted many users of the short-form video platform to record themselves having the Grimace drink and then acting as though they have passed out. A plethora of users have gotten in on the challenge making it go viral.

