We all love eating cakes, don't we? Be it pastries, cupcakes or whole cakes, there's a joy in cutting them and gorging on the sweetness. And we have seen some of the best and unique shaped cakes that have become popular in the art of baking. But this very cakes in the shape of everyday objects is making some people lose their minds on Twitter. Video clips of cutting cakes that look like lemons, shoes, tissue paper, burger, any random objects are making people uncomfortable. And now some of them are jokingly trying to cut random things and see if that's a cake. This Cake Cutting Hack Video is the Internet's Latest Favourite, Viral Clip Amazes Social Media Users.

It does not take long for a video to go viral online. Two cake cutting videos are going viral because the cakes are so unusual. One of the videos shows cakes that look very realistic food items but as the knife goes in, it is revealed they are cakes. These are cakes in the shape of a lemon, onion, burger, taco, brinjal and so on. The other video has cakes in shape of shoes, tissue paper, potted plant, soap, towels. Seeing these realistic cakes has however given trust issues to some and others are squirming in discomfort. Now there are jokes whether everyone is a cake until you cut and see them. Kerala Chefs Make World's 'Longest' Cake Measuring 6.5 Kilometres in Thrissur.

A lot of people have put up similar videos and others have expressed thoughts to cut things up and see if they are cakes. Some of the cakes in the videos indeed look so realistic it is unbelievable! All of these are fondant cakes with food colouring which makes them look so usual like normal everyday objects.

