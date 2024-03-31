Easter, a significant Christian holiday, marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, as described in the New Testament of the Bible. Celebrated on the first Sunday following the full moon after the vernal equinox, Easter symbolises new life, hope, and redemption for believers worldwide. Easter 2024 will be observed on March 31, i.e., Sunday. Beyond its religious significance, Easter has evolved into a cultural celebration characterised by colourful Easter eggs, festive gatherings, and the joyous arrival of spring, uniting communities in reflection, renewal, and fellowship. As you observe Easter 2024, we at LatestLY have compiled a list of food prepared around the world on this day. Easter 2024 Date: Know the History and Significance of the Important Christian Celebration Also Known As Resurrection Sunday.

1. Hot Cross Buns

These sweet, spiced buns, marked with a cross on top, are a quintessential Easter treat. Made with raisins or currants and flavoured with cinnamon, nutmeg, and other spices, they are often enjoyed on Good Friday to symbolise Jesus Christ's crucifixion.

Hot Cross Buns (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

2. Easter Ham

In many Western countries, particularly in the United States, serving ham is a typical Easter tradition. Glazed with a sweet or savoury sauce, baked ham makes for a centrepiece dish at Easter feasts, symbolising abundance and celebration. Easter 2024 Food Ideas: From Marzipan and Cheesecake to Caramel and Peanut Butter, 5 Unique Easter Egg Recipes To Try.

Easter Ham (Photo Credits: Pexels)

3. Easter Eggs

Decorated eggs are an iconic symbol of Easter, representing new life and rebirth. Eggs are dyed, painted, or decorated in various ways, and in some cultures, they are also used in Easter egg hunts or as gifts exchanged during the holiday.

Easter Eggs (Photo Credits: Pexels)

4. Roast Lamb

Lamb holds religious significance in the Christian tradition, symbolising Jesus Christ as the sacrificial Lamb of God. Roast lamb, seasoned with herbs and spices, is a popular Easter dish in many cultures, representing purity and redemption.

Roast Lamb (Photo Credits: Pexels)

5. Simnel Cake

This rich fruitcake, topped with marzipan or almond paste and decorated with 11 marzipan balls symbolising the 12 apostles (minus Judas), is a traditional Easter dessert in the United Kingdom. Simnel Cake is often enjoyed during Lent and Easter Sunday, signifying indulgence and the end of fasting.

Simnel Cake (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

These Easter foods not only satisfy the palate but also carry deep symbolic meaning, reflecting the spiritual and cultural significance of the holiday. Wishing everyone a Happy Easter 2024!

