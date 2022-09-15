Cheese toasts make us appreciate the cheesiness of this classic dish every single day. People enjoy this dish and the day dedicated to it by making different varieties of cheese toast and organising get-togethers with their friends and family over a meal. Cheese toast is a universal breakfast. It is easy and quick to make and is loved by all. The crunchiness of the bread and the mouth-melting taste of cheese make it perfect for a breakfast item, but also for a quick snack. The cheese toast was first created in 1958 by Del Johnson and is loved by many people worldwide. With time, there have been many variations to a simple delicious cheese toast. National Cheese Toast Day is celebrated on September 15 every year. To help you savour the brilliance of this dish, here are easy cheese toast recipes from chilli cheese toast to cheese masala toast that you can try out for breakfast and evening snacks. National Mac and Cheese Day 2022: Five Mac N Cheese Recipes To Enjoy This Food Day Dedicated to Delicious Dish

Chilli Cheese Toast

Chilli Cheese Toast tastes delicious and is a very easy variation to the normal cheese toast. The best thing about this recipe is that you can recreate it with the spices of your own choice.

Double Cheese Toast

This recipe of double cheese toast takes only five minutes to prepare and gives you a satisfying aftertaste of the cheese for a long time. It is crunchy like a normal cheese toast but you can always add a little more cheese to suit your taste buds with the amazing flavour.

Cheese Corn Toast

Cheese corn toast is a healthier and heavier version of regular cheese toast. By adding corn to your toast, you are adding some more carbohydrates, which will help you feel fuller for a longer time and will also keep you energetic.

Cheese Masala Toast

Cheese Masala Toast is not just an addition to the taste of cheese toast, but also to its nutrients. You just have to sauté your favourite vegetables and spices together and follow the given recipe step by step for an amazing experience.

A cheese toast is a very basic and easy-to-make snack option that can be enjoyed with any beverage. National Cheese Toast Day is yet another opportunity for everyone to get creative and test their cooking skills by adding variations to this simple dish and enjoy the cheese toast we all love.

