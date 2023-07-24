Monsoon is a time when everyone wants to eat oily and spicy food. The taste buds get active and make every person crave different food items. Monsoons bring along rainy days and nights with them, which are often accompanied by a craving for delicious snacks. People scroll over the internet to explore some recipes to enjoy the rain to the best. As you welcome Monsoons 2023, we at LatestLY have curated a list of five easy Indian snacks you can make during the monsoon season. Top 10 Food Items To Consume During Monsoon To Maintain Better Health.

Pakoras

Pakoras are a popular monsoon snack in India. To make them, prepare a batter using besan (gram flour), spices like turmeric, cumin, chilli powder, and a little water. Dip slices of vegetables like onions, potatoes, or spinach leaves into the batter and deep-fry them until crispy and golden brown. Serve with mint chutney or tomato ketchup. From Vada Pav to Bread Pakora, Delicious Snacks To Eat This Rainy Season.

Pakoras | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Bhajiyas

Similar to pakoras, bhajiyas are made using the same batter. However, instead of slices of vegetables, use whole green chillies, cauliflower florets, or even paneer (cottage cheese) cubes. Dip them in the batter and deep-fry until they turn crispy. Enjoy with a cup of hot masala chai.

Bhajiyas | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Masala Puffed Rice

This quick and light snack is perfect for monsoons. In a mixing bowl, combine puffed rice with chopped onions, tomatoes, green chillies, coriander leaves, a squeeze of lemon juice, and a sprinkle of chaat masala and salt. Toss everything together, and your masala puffed rice is ready to be savoured.

Masala Puffed Rice | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Bread Pakora

Bread pakora is a delicious and easy-to-make snack. Take two slices of bread and spread green chutney or tamarind chutney on one side. Place a slice of boiled potato or paneer between the bread slices, dip the sandwich in a besan batter and shallow fry until it turns crispy. Serve with ketchup or chutney.

Bread Pakoda | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Corn Bhel

This refreshing snack combines the sweetness of corn with tangy and spicy flavours. Boil corn kernels and mix them with chopped onions, tomatoes, cucumber, coriander leaves, and a squeeze of lemon juice. Add a sprinkle of chaat masala, roasted cumin powder, and salt, and mix well. Your corn bhel is ready to be enjoyed.

Corn Bhel | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Monsoon 2023 is almost here! Make sure you enjoy this season by preparing the above-mentioned delicious food items.

Wishing everyone a Happy Monsoon 2023!

