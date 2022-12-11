Mousse is a French word that refers to foam. Generally, mousse is made by whipping white eggs. It is a versatile dish which can be used for desserts or savoury recipes. It can also be used as a filling for dishes like pastries and parfaits. There's a day dedicated to this yummy dessert; National Mousse Day is observed every year on November 30. It is a day to celebrate the delicious treat, which can be sweet or savoury and drown in its smooth and creamy flavours. Here's a compilation of three recipes that you can try for the day. From Moist Lemon Cake To Vanilla Funfetti Cake, Five Delicious Oven-Baked Cake Ideas To Make The Day Extra Sweet

Triple Chocolate Mousse

Triple chocolate mousse cake is a dream of every chocolate lover. Three layers of different types of chocolates make this smooth and creamy dessert totally perfect for all types of parties. Try this easy recipe to make a delicious triple chocolate mousse. These 20 Pictures of Chocolates Will Give You an Instant Foodgasm.

Mango Mousse Cup

The Mango Mousse cup is without egg and gelatin and can be made in just 15 minutes. The frothy cream and the refreshing flavour of mango make you crave more for this dessert more. Make a light and delicious mango mousse using the given recipe.

Blueberry Mousse Cake

This one requires a lot of effort and time, but all of it is worth it. The tangy blueberry flavour and the smooth and creamy texture make this dessert a must.

The best thing about mousse is that it’s light and not heavy like other desserts. It can be made in different flavours without compromising on the creamy texture.

