Pantone Color Institute has declared Mocha Mousse as the Colour of the Year 2025. This rich, warming brown hue embodies sophistication and luxury while remaining unpretentious. Leatrice Eiseman, Pantone's executive director, explained that Mocha Mousse (17-1230) transcends the traditional perception of brown, elevating it to a symbol of aspiration and opulence. Rooted in the concept of "quiet luxury," this mellow shade offers a timeless and elegant aesthetic. For 2024, the colour was Peach Fuzz. Now, whether you prefer a minimalist or bold style, Mocha Mousse offers versatile options. Here are celebrity-inspired ways to incorporate this rich, warming brown hue into your wardrobe. Deepika Padukone's Love for Tracksuits is Evident in These Pictures, Check Out!
Mocha Mousse Is Colour of the Year 2025
Deepika Padukone
