Pantone Color Institute has declared Mocha Mousse as the Colour of the Year 2025. This rich, warming brown hue embodies sophistication and luxury while remaining unpretentious. Leatrice Eiseman, Pantone's executive director, explained that Mocha Mousse (17-1230) transcends the traditional perception of brown, elevating it to a symbol of aspiration and opulence. Rooted in the concept of "quiet luxury," this mellow shade offers a timeless and elegant aesthetic. For 2024, the colour was Peach Fuzz. Now,  whether you prefer a minimalist or bold style, Mocha Mousse offers versatile options. Here are celebrity-inspired ways to incorporate this rich, warming brown hue into your wardrobe. Deepika Padukone's Love for Tracksuits is Evident in These Pictures, Check Out!

Mocha Mousse Is  Colour of the Year 2025

 

Deepika Padukone  

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika effortlessly proves that chic outfits are a must. You don't need to pack away those shirts just yet—sleeveless sweaters are making a stylish comeback this season. Paired with beige pants, this combination is perfect, showcasing a sophisticated yet cosy, Mocha Mousse-type look that’s both practical and fashionable.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Next up, we have Rashmika Mandanna, serving a perfect look for minimalists. This ribbed mini dress, paired with gold hoop earrings, is the ideal Mocha Mousse choice for a sleek, understated style. We love how she keeps the vibe both sexy and playful, completing the look with a ponytail. Winter Fashion 101: Karisma Kapoor, Pooja Hegde & Others Slay in Velvet Suits (View Pics).

Rihanna

Rihanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If you’re into bold, darker shades, then this deep Mocha Mousse shade, inspired by the sensational Rihanna, is a must-try. Her outfit perfectly embodies comfort and airiness, while also showcasing the 2025 Colour of the Year. It's the ideal blend of style and sophistication.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Here we have Bella Hadid absolutely slaying in a stunning sheer Mocha Mousse mini dress paired with matching heels. The deep, rich hue of Mocha Mousse adds a touch of sophistication, while the sheer fabric gives the outfit an alluring, bold edge. Bella's look is the perfect balance of sexy and chic, making it ideal for anyone looking to turn heads at a night out or special event.

Tamannaah Bhatia 

Tamannaah Bhatia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mocha Mousse isn’t just for casual chic outings—it’s a showstopper on the red carpet, too. Take inspiration from Tamannaah Bhatia's stunning Falguni & Shane Peacock gown, which showcases the rich, deep hue in a bodycon fit. Whether you're hitting the dance floor or attending a glamorous event, Mocha Mousse guarantees all eyes will be on you.

Indeed, Mocha Mousse, Pantone’s Colour of the Year 2025, blends elegance and warmth, making it perfect for any occasion. Celebrities like Deepika Padukone and Rihanna have already embraced this versatile shade—are you ready to try it? Whether dressing up or down, Mocha Mousse adds a timeless sophistication to any look.

