Deepika effortlessly proves that chic outfits are a must. You don't need to pack away those shirts just yet—sleeveless sweaters are making a stylish comeback this season. Paired with beige pants, this combination is perfect, showcasing a sophisticated yet cosy, Mocha Mousse-type look that’s both practical and fashionable.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Next up, we have Rashmika Mandanna, serving a perfect look for minimalists. This ribbed mini dress, paired with gold hoop earrings, is the ideal Mocha Mousse choice for a sleek, understated style. We love how she keeps the vibe both sexy and playful, completing the look with a ponytail. Winter Fashion 101: Karisma Kapoor, Pooja Hegde & Others Slay in Velvet Suits (View Pics).

Rihanna

Rihanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If you’re into bold, darker shades, then this deep Mocha Mousse shade, inspired by the sensational Rihanna, is a must-try. Her outfit perfectly embodies comfort and airiness, while also showcasing the 2025 Colour of the Year. It's the ideal blend of style and sophistication.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Here we have Bella Hadid absolutely slaying in a stunning sheer Mocha Mousse mini dress paired with matching heels. The deep, rich hue of Mocha Mousse adds a touch of sophistication, while the sheer fabric gives the outfit an alluring, bold edge. Bella's look is the perfect balance of sexy and chic, making it ideal for anyone looking to turn heads at a night out or special event.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia (Photo Credits: Instagram)