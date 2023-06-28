Bakrid, or Eid al-Adha, is a festival of feasting and celebration in the Islamic culture. This year it will be observed on Friday, June 29. On this day, friends and family get together for a traditional dinner. Along with savoury dishes, sweet desserts are an integral part of the festive spread. As you celebrate Bakrid 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a list of some popular sweet dishes that you can prepare for the day. Best Dishes for Eid al-Adha 2023: From Mutton Biryani to Haleem to Shahi Tukda, 6 Yummy Delicacies You Must Relish on Bakrid.

1. Sheer Khurma

Sheer Khurma is a traditional and rich vermicelli pudding that is commonly prepared during Eid. It is made with vermicelli cooked in milk, flavoured with cardamom, and sweetened with sugar or condensed milk. It is often garnished with nuts like almonds, pistachios, and cashews.

2. Seviyan

Seviyan, or Vermicelli, is a versatile sweet dish that can be prepared in various ways. It involves cooking roasted vermicelli in milk and sugar, with the addition of cardamom and nuts for flavour. You can customize it by adding dry fruits, saffron, or rosewater. Eid al-Adha 2023: Dhul Hijjah Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia Today, Bakra Eid Date To Be Announced.

3. Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun is a popular Indian sweet that is made from khoya (reduced milk solids) or milk powder. The dough is rolled into small balls, deep-fried until golden brown, and then soaked in a sugar syrup flavoured with cardamom and rosewater. These soft and syrupy dumplings are a delightful treat.

4. Kheer

Kheer is a creamy rice pudding that is commonly made for festive occasions. It is prepared by simmering rice, milk, and sugar together until the mixture thickens. It can be enhanced with aromatic ingredients like saffron, cardamom, and a variety of nuts such as almonds, cashews, and raisins.

5. Shahi Tukda

Shahi Tukda, also known as Double Ka Meetha, is a rich and indulgent dessert. It consists of deep-fried bread slices soaked in a saffron-infused syrup and layered with thickened milk (rabri). The dish is garnished with chopped nuts and sometimes flavoured with rosewater.

Sweet dishes add a touch of sweetness and joy to the Bakrid celebrations. Wishing everyone Bakrid 2023!

