Eid Al-Fitr 2020 Recipes to Prepare at Home: Chicken Biryani, Shammi Kebab, Mutton Keema Kofta, 5 Non-veg Dishes You Must Try This Eid!

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Eid al-Fitr 2020 will be celebrated on May 23 and May 24. A lot of preparations are to be made since we are in the final days. Eid is one of the most celebrated festivals for Muslims across the world, and it is even more fun because of the traditional menu. There are so many recipes cooked deliciously and eat along with family and friends in large gatherings. But because of the lockdown, you might just have to keep your groceries and vegetables ready, before the festive day approaches. Eid al-Fitr 2020 celebrations will sure be different due to the pandemic. Individuals are confined to home, but that does not mean celebrations will have to be confined too. In this article, we bring you Eid al-Fitr 2020 recipes to prepare at home. Chicken Biryani, Shammi Kebab, Mutton Keema Kofta, here are five non-veg dishes you must try during this festival. Eid al-Fitr 2020 Summer Drink Recipes: From Rooh Afza to Aam Panna, 6 Thirst-Quenching Sharbat You Can Make at Home to Celebrate Eid.

1. Chicken Biryani

Of course, we got to start with the most famous items of all—Chicken Biryani. It is a staple food during the festival of Eid. The non-vegetarian recipe is prepared by marinating chicken in a melange of spices like cumin powder, coriander powder and is assorted with cooked rice. A perfect main dish recipe, the biryani is served best with raita and it truly a bliss for non-veg lovers. In place of chicken, people also make mutton biryani, closely following the same procedures. From Malabi Rose Water Milk Pudding to Sheer Khurma, Sweet Delicacies You Can Easily Make at Home on Eid.

2. Chicken Korma

Chicken Korma is another special treat during Eid celebration. Made using various spices, again, the dish is cooked with onions, tomatoes and yoghurt. It does not take much time to make and can be served with chapatti at home.

3. Shammi Kebab

Shammi Kebab is a famous non-vegetarian snack recipe made by Muslims. It is made with mutton, cumin seeds and chana dal with the filling of onions, coriander leaves and some green chillies. These delicious crispy kebabs are a perfect snack recipe for the evening.

4. Seekh Kebab

Eid celebrations can never end without varieties of Kebab recipes. This Seekh Kebab is specially made with minced mutton, onions, marinated in a variety of spices, grilled on a tandoor/ oven and served with green chutney. The juicy flavour makes kebab a perfect starter for any dinner party.

5. Mutton Keema Kofta

Mutton Keema Kofta is a delicious curry recipe made using raw mutton mince, simmered in a spiced gravy. The meatballs are not deep-fried, but allowed to cook in the simmering sauce, adding to the taste and texture of the curry. Each bite of the soft meatballs gives succulent and different flavours, burst in your mouth.

Now that you have these five special non-veg recipes, arrange all the groceries you need to make them at home. They are easy to prepare, yet giving you delicious flavour to relish during the festival. Eid Mubarak, everyone!