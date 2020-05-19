Eid al-Fitr 2020 Dessert Recipes: From Malabi Rose Water Milk Pudding to Sheer Khurma, Sweet Delicacies You Can Easily Make at Home on Eid (Watch Videos)

Eid al-Fitr 2020 Dessert Recipes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Eid is here. The holy month of Ramzan is concluding and Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated tentatively on 23-24 May depending on the moon sighting. While we are amid a pandemic, there is no reason to have our spirits low. While this year people may not come out of their houses to celebrate Eid, exchange Eid Mubarak hugs and Eidi, that doesn't mean you cannot have Eid celebration with your loved ones at home. One of the most important parts of the Eid celebration is food. Right from biryani to Sheer Khurma, you know that Eid calls for the best delicacies around! Eid al-Fitr 2020 Mehndi Designs: Latest Arabic Henna Patterns With Floral Motifs, You Can Easily Apply on Hands and Feet At Home! (Watch Tutorial Videos)

When it comes to desserts, Eid and Sewiyaan are almost synonymous. Apart from this, many other dishes are made on Eid. Items like Sheeramal, Barkhani, Angadana, etc. are also made. But as you know, desserts go straight in the heart. Take a look at some of the sweet delicacies:

Shahi Tukda

Shahi tukda, made out of bread fried in oil and dipped in the sugar syrup mixed with rabri is one of the best desserts. The goodness that Rabri aka condensed milk is, generally comes with perfect flavours of saffron, cardamom and sugar.

Sheer khurma

Sheer Khurma is a delicacy made out of vermicelli, whole milk, sugar and dates, but you can add dry fruits of your choice. Here's a must-try recipe.

Malai roll

These soft rolls are made out of rabri, milk and nuts. Here's a melt-in-the-mouth recipe to make the amazing sweet easily at home.

Malabi Rose Water Milk Pudding

This sweet dish with a hint of rose, is quite popular in Arabic cuisine. You can easily make this sweet treat home with simple ingredients.

We wish you a happy Eid! May the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, celebrated in the holy month of Ramadan brings in love and happiness in your life. The festival is important for all the Muslims around the world, celebrated in Ramadan, the month of Nekis. It is said that the month of Ramadan is the culinary month of the Islamic calendar Hijri calendar. Eid-ul-Fitr is also called sweet Eid, so it is very important to make sweets on Eid.