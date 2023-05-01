Gujarat Formation Day is celebrated every year on May 1. It is also known as Gujarat Sthapna Divas as on this day Bombay Presidency was dissolved in the year 1960 and led to the formation of Gujarat state. Gujarat Day is celebrated with great joy and happiness in Gujarat. The most important part of the celebrations is the traditional food. Gujarati food is generally vegetarian, and most of the dishes are nutritious as well. As you observed Gujarat Day 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together the top 5 dishes of Gujarat cuisine that you must try on this day. Gujarat Day 2023 Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Greetings and HD Photos.

Gujarati Samosa

Samosa is not just famous in Gujarat but also in many other parts of India. It is a delicious crispy dish stuffed with mashed potatoes, peas and basic Indian masala. It is sautéed with lime and sugar to give a unique flavour.

Dal Dhokli

This is a favourite dish of the people in Gujarat in Rajasthan. It is also known as Varan Phal or Chakolya and is a spicy whole wheat dumpling simmered in a curry with Tuvar Dal, peanut, turmeric and garlic.

Undhiyu

Undhiyu is prepared in an earthen pot and is made up of brinjal, coconut, potatoes, bananas and methi. It tastes best when served with roti or poori.

Dhokla

How can one forget dhokla when enjoying Gujarati cuisine? Made in about 30 minutes, dhokla is a healthy dish prepared with gram flour. It is served with chilli and chutney and is soaked in sweet and tangy water for the best taste.

Aam Shrikhand With Mango Salad

This is one of the best mango desserts served during summer with mango and hung curd. This four-ingredient dessert is creamy and delicious and made with hung curd, chopped mango, mango puree, kesar and elaichi.

Celebrate the formation day of Gujarat state by relishing some lip-smacking dishes of Gujarat cuisine, and have a Happy Gujarat Day 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2023 10:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).