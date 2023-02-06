Rose Day is the first day of the most awaited Valentine’s Week. It is celebrated on February 7 every year. People celebrate this day with their loved ones by giving them different colour roses. Every colour signifies different feelings, and thus, this is not just a day to be celebrated with your partner but also with all your loved ones. You can impress your near and dear ones on this day by being unique and preparing rose-flavoured dishes for them. As you celebrate Rose Day 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled delicious rose recipes that you can prepare for the day. Rose Day 2023 Gift Ideas: Best Presents for Your Partner To Cherish on the First Day of Valentine’s Week.

Rose Flower Halwa

Rose Flower Halwa is an amazing sweet dessert made just for Rose Day. It is also known as Gulkand ka Halwa and is made with rose petals cooked in sugar syrup (Gulkand) with beetroot cooked and sweetened, garnished with roasted nuts.

Apple Rose Tart

The presentation of this delicious recipe makes it the best one to make for Rose Day 2023. Sweet apples with a zing of lemon in a French cookie are loved by all on this lovey-dovey day.

Rose Almond Blondie

Everyone loves this eggless brownie recipe due to its aroma of rose and the crunch of almonds. Cakes and brownies are one of the most important dishes for celebrating any occasion, so why not prepare this delicious recipe for Rose Day 2023?

Rose Milk Pudding

Rose Milk Pudding is an easy way to prepare an eggless rose recipe for Rose Day during Valentine’s Week. You must try this mouth-melting pudding to impress your partner on this day.

Rose Karachi Halwa

This delicious rose flavour Karachi Halwa requires minimum ingredients but tastes out of the world. You can pack these up and gift this to your loved one as you celebrate Rose Day with them.

Though Rose Day is celebrated by giving rose flowers to your loved ones, it’s always good to try and do something unique for your partner, like making rose recipes to impress them on Rose Day 2023. Wishing everyone a Happy Rose Day 2023!

