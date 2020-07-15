There is no better way to get those antioxidants from foods other than fruits. But the best way to eat an assortment of fruits is to whip them up in a fruit salad. However, with a few simple tricks, you can turn your fruit salad into something enticing to both your tongue and your eyes. Are you wondering how you can give your dish more flavour and make it more palatable? These hacks will make you better at fruit salads that you would want to enjoy all year long.

Add Seasonal Fruits

Seasonal fruits always taste better, so do not go for those off-season apples and strawberries. Instead, look for local fruits that are at their freshest best! Monsoon Diet Tips From Ayurveda: What Are The Best Fruits, Vegetables and Oils For The Rains?

Use Fruits with Same Levels of Ripeness

You can make your dish instantly more appetising by adding equally ripe fruits. Texturally, you will love it if all pieces of fruit are soft and mature with a slight crunch. Besides, overly ripe fruits can disintegrate into a pulpy mush that you won't enjoy. World Food Safety Day 2020: Hacks to Keep Your Fruit and Vegetables Fresh For Longer!

Remove Stems and Skins

With fruit like strawberries or cherries remove all stems and skins, if necessary. Your salad will look cleaner when every piece of fruit is easy just to bite and swallow. Nothing is discomforting than unknowingly eating a grape that's full of bitter seeds.

Season with Citrus

You can amplify the flavour of your dish with citrus zest and juice from lemons or limes. The citrusy tang will prevent the fruits from turning brown. If you like a little more citrusy flavour, you can sprinkle some zest atop the fruit salad.

Add Herbs

Do not hesitate to garnish your fruit salad with herbs like mint. Herbs will add a refreshing seasoning to your fruit salads with melons and berries that you will totally love! From Sushi Rolls to Dried Fruits, 7 Healthy Foods That Are Secretly Sabotaging Your Weight Loss Efforts and Making You Fat.

You may also want to sprinkle your unripe fruits with granulated sugar. The granules will dissolve into the fruit only to soften and sweeten them.

