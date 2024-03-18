Ramadan is the holiest month in Islam. It is a time of community, spiritual reflection, and fasting. Muslim men and women fast every day for 29–30 days during this time. When the sun sets and the call to prayer marks the end of the day’s fast, families and friends gather around the table to break their fast together, following a lovely tradition known as Iftar. After a day of not having any food or drinks, not even water, wanting to have a hearty, satisfying, and warm meal is obvious. If you’ve been searching for Iftar recipes, you’ve come to the right place! We have the perfect lineup of heartwarming dishes that your taste buds will thank you for. From the one-pot chicken recipe and shish tawook to the lamb stew and shami kebab, each dish promises to bring joy to your Iftar table. So, gather your loved ones, set the Iftar table, and enjoy the delicious flavors of Ramadan. It's time to savour the magic of Iftar with these delectable recipes that are sure to delight everyone in your home! Healthy Iftar Recipes: From Salads to Soup, Recipes to Lose Weight During Ramzan.

1. Egg Roll

Egg Roll (Photo Credits: Freepik)

The egg roll recipe is very simple and easy to whip up. All you need are some eggs, carrots, finely chopped cabbage, soy sauce, salt and pepper, and egg roll wrappers. Just whisk the eggs and mix in the veggies. Pour the mix onto a hot, greased pan and fry until golden brown. Roll it up in the egg roll wrappers. Slice them and enjoy. Egg rolls are perfect for a quick snack or a fun meal!

2. Shami Kebab

Shami Kebab (Photo Credits: Freepik)

Spice things up with a simple shami kebab recipe. You will need chicken mince, soaked split chickpeas, finely chopped onions, ginger-garlic paste, and a blend of all the spices. Simply mix all the ingredients together in a bowl. Allow it to marinate. Shape them like patties and fry until the kebab is cooked through. Serve it with yoghurt and mint chutney for a tangy twist on this dish!

3. Shish Tawook (Grilled Chicken Skewers)

Shish Tawook (Photo Credits: Freepik)

Fire up the grill with this easy shish tawook recipe. Grab some boneless chicken chunks, curd, lemon juice, minced garlic, red chilli powder, and oil (preferably olive oil). Mix the curd, lemon juice, minced garlic, and red chilli powder. Marinate the chicken in this mix. Put the chicken on the skewers and grill until it gets charred. Serve it with ketchup or hot sauce for a mouthwatering Mediterranean treat.

4. Mutton Stew

Mutton Stew (Photo Credits: Freepik)

This mutton stew recipe is the ultimate comfort meal! For this recipe, you will require cubed lamb, diced onions, chopped carrots, cubed potatoes, minced garlic, tomato paste, and chicken broth. Let the mutton cook until it forms a brown crust on the outside. Stir in the rest of the ingredients. Allow it to simmer on low heat until the meat is tender and the flavours blend. Serve it hot with bread for a cosy meal.

5. One-Pot Chicken Biryani

One-pot Chicken Biryani (Photo Credits: Freepik)

This one-pot chicken biryani is the perfect hassle-free dinner! You will need chicken, rice (basmati), sliced onions, chopped tomatoes, curd, and a mix of spices like cumin, turmeric, red chilli powder, garam masala, and coriander. First, sauté the onions and add the chicken, followed by the spices. Layer this with rice, tomatoes, and curd. Let it simmer together until the rice and chicken are cooked. Eid ul-Fitr 2023 Dessert Recipes: From Sheer Khurma to Khoya Kulfi; 5 Traditional Eid Sweets That You Must Try.

So, as you gather around the table for Iftar this year, remember to savour each bite and, at the same time, cherish the moments you share with your loved ones. Whether you're trying to make these recipes for the first time or plan on making them a family tradition, let the joy of good food and good times fill your hearts and homes. Here's to heartwarming meals, fun and laughter, and enjoying the spirit of togetherness during this blessed time!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2024 10:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).