Happy Ramadan 2021! With the beginning of holy fasting month, we are here for you to help you with some of the healthiest Iftar recipes to lose weight. When you eat at the end of the during Iftar, you must replenish energy levels with all major food groups: fruit and vegetables, grains, as well as meat and alternatives. Here are some of the Ramadan 2021 Healthy Iftar recipes:

4 Ramadan Healthy Iftar Recipes:

Healthy Iftar Soup:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)