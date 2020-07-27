Middle Eastern cuisines are incomplete without hummus, which is served as an accompaniment to many dishes. However, not many know that hummus also has several health benefits. Let's take a look at the health benefits of hummus, which can aid in weight loss and improve heart health. Tahini Health Benefits: From Good Heart Health to Liver Detoxification, Here Are Five Reasons to Have Sesame Seed Butter.

Hummus is prepared by blending chickpeas, tahini, olive oil, lemon juice and garlic in a food processor. This spread is a powerhouse of nutrients, as it is loaded with fibres, plant-based protein and antioxidants. As per the SELFNutritionData, 100 g of hummus comprises of 166 calories which contain 9.6 g fat, 7.9 g protein, 14.3 g carbohydrates and 6 g fibre. It also comes along with micronutrients like manganese, copper, folate, potassium, vitamin B6, iron and zinc.

Hummus Health Benefits

1. Aids in Weight Loss - Hummus is rich in protein and fibre which create the feeling of fullness and help avoid overeating. The dietary fibre present in hummus reduces the level of ghrelin, which is a hunger hormone. Also, as per a survey conducted by the Journal of Nutrition & Food Sciences, people who ate hummus regularly were 53 percent less likely to be obese.

2. Smooth Digestion - The presence of fibre in hummus can enhance the health of the digestive tract and help in the smooth flow of bowel movement.

3. Healthy Heart - Hummus is prepared by using ingredients like olive oil which contain omega 3 fatty acids that lower bad 'LDL' cholesterol and increase good 'HDL' cholesterol which reduces the risk of heart diseases. Also, the potassium in hummus lowers blood pressure, which further improves heart health.

4. Ideal For Diabetics - This spread is low in glycemic index (GI) value which does not let the blood sugar spike immediately. The resistant starch in hummus also helps control the blood sugar level, and therefore, this food is ideal for diabetics.

5. Stronger Bones - The chickpeas and tahini used in the preparation of hummus are rich in calcium which can help strengthen the bone.

Hummus is also gluten-free, nut-free and dairy-free. This means that this spread is ideal for people with intolerances and allergies. Hummus is also part of the Mediterranean diet and is a perfect substitute for unhealthy foods.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 27, 2020 03:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).