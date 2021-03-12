Happy Karadayan Nonbu (Nombu), also known as Savitri Vratham. Today is the day that is celebrated traditionally in Tamil Nadu every year. This festival of fasting celebrates married women who pray for the wellness, prosperity and long life of their husbands. Nonbu is observed in the time when Tamil month ‘Masi’ end and as the next month ‘Panguni’ starts. This auspicious moment is celebrated by women. The day holds special significance because on this day "Savithri fought with Yama (God of Death) to save her husband’s life". So on this day married women fast to celebrate the auspicious moment for a long life of their husbands.

One of the ways to celebrate the day is by drawing the latest Rangoli designs outside their homes. If you are looking for easy and quick-to-make 2021 Kolam patterns, then you have arrived at the right place. In this article, we bring you Karadayan Nonbu (Nombu) 2021 kolam patterns, easy pot muggulu ideas and dot rangoli to celebrate the festival with joy. 2021 latest rangoli patterns and muggulu designs are highly searched for during festivals like this. To bring in joy and good luck, make these beautiful kolam patterns and pot rangoli designs. These video tutorials will help you create the best rangoli patterns that people use decorate their house and rangolis, muggulu and kolam designs as they are the centre of those decorations. Check out these latest Karadayan Nonbu (Nombu) 2021 rangoli designs, muggulu patterns, kolam, pot rangolis, and more to celebrate the festival:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kasturi Bhai Venkatramanan (@kasturi_venkat)

Karadaiyan Nombu Kolam- Simple Padi Kolam with Dots:

Karadayan Nonbu Kolam Design:

Karadayan Nonbu (Nombu), also known as Savitri Vratham in Tamil is observed as Savitri Vrat across North India. However, the aim of these fasts are the same. The fast is normally observed from the sunrise on the supposed transition day and ends with the Puja in the evening. Women break the fast by eating the Karadai (Made of Rice & dal) preparation with unmelted butter by chanting a slokha.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2021 02:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).