Have you started prepping up for the festival of the year? Makar Sankranti, Lohri or Bihu, these are the harvest festivals that are marked in the Gregorian calendar month of January. This year, Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on January 14. Like every festival there are special dedicated celebrations to these days. One of the aspects of celebrating our festivals is the special food dishes that are made for such special occasions. In Maharashtra, people make dishes of sesame seeds like Tilgul laddoos, Tilvadi or Chikki. Eating Khichdi on the day of this festival is also a tradition in some parts of the North. So ahead of Makar Sankranti, we give you these easy traditional recipes to easily make them at home and enjoy the festival. Makar Sankranti 2021 Dos and Don'ts: From Performing Kala Til Daan to Preparing Khichdi, Rituals That Brings in Good Luck & Prosperity on This Auspicious Day.

Tilgul

Festival of Makar Sankranti is incomplete without having Tilgul. These are sesame and jaggery mixture laddoos. Since it is the time of the winters, til and gur or jaggery is consumed to keep the body warm. It also helps in increasing immunity so Tilgul is prominently made on this festival. Health Benefits of Tilgul Laddu, Why You Should Eat This Sesame and Jaggery Sweet.

Watch Easy Tilgul Recipe:

Khichdi

The festival of Makar Sankranti celebrates a good harvest. A Khichdi is made with lentils and a sign of humbleness yet abundance. So eating Khichdi has a traditional as well as mythological significance. It is a special festival dish for Makar Sankranti.

Makar Sankranti Special Khichdi:

Tilvadi

Tilvadi is another form of consuming Til and jaggery. But other than these two ingredients, it also has coconut, ghee, and peanuts. This is form of a barfi-like sweet made for the festive occasion. From Makki Ki Roti to Til Chikki, These Traditional Recipes Are a Must on Your Thali This Harvest Festival.

Tilvadi Recipe Video:

Bhogi Sabji

Bhogi is an authentic Maharashtrian vegetable recipe which is made during the winter months, especially on Makar Sankranti. In principle with celebrating the harvest festival, this vegetable is made with bounty of seasonal veggies. It is highly nutritious and served with multigrain flatbread/bhakri.

Watch Video of Making Bhogi Sabji:

These are traditional Maharashtrian recipes that are often made around this festival. Makar Sankranti is two days away so start preparing your ingredients to have a lovely feast on the day. Wishing you all Happy Makar Sankranti!

