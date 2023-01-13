One of the most widely observed festivals in the nation is Makar Sankranti. And if you look around, you'll see that every region celebrates the day with a different custom and meal. To make sure your stomach is also feasting at this time, here is a list of Makar Sankranti recipes you can try out. Makar Sankranti 2023 Date & Recipes: From Puran Poli to Nolen Gurer Payesh; 5 Dishes To Celebrate Kite Flying Festival (Watch Videos).

Karela Seekh Kebab

Ingredients

  •  Ghee

  • Cumin seed

  • Garlic, chopped

  • Ginger, chopped

  • Bitter Gourd, grated

  •  Beans, chopped

  • Chopped spinach

  • Grated potato

  • Black pepper

  • Almonds, crushed

  • Khoya

  • Corn

  • Roasted gram flour

  • Salt as required

    Method:

  • Put desi ghee in the cooking pan.

  • Add cumin seeds, garlic, ginger and saute till golden brown.

  • Add Karela, beans, potatoes, black pepper and salt.

  • Let it cook for about a couple of minutes. Then add almonds, khoya, and corn.

  • Now add roasted gram flour to make the mixture into dough.

  • Settle the dough on the tandoor rod for roasting and put it inside the tandoor.

  • Once roasted, serve with or mint and chilli chutney.

    Dahi ke kebab

Ingredients

  •  Hung Curd

  •  Paneer (Grated)

  •  Roasted channa powder

  •  Gram Masala

  •  Green Cardamom Powder

  •  Salt

  •  White pepper powder

  •  Orange marmalade

  •  Desi Ghee for cooking

    Method

  •  Take hung yoghurt in a bowl, add all the above ingredients and mix well.

  •  Divide into equal portions. Now, stuff with paneer. Damp your hands, take a portion of the mixture, and roll lightly in the shape of a kebab (one centimetre thick round). Prepare the other kebabs in the same way.

  •  Heat sufficient oil in a pan and grill the kebabs till golden in colour.

  •  Remove from heat and serve hot with mint chutney or sauce.

    Fruit & Mint Custard

Ingredients

  •  Strawberries

  •  Kiwi

  •  Apricot

  •  Yellow berry

  •  Mango custard powder

  •  Milk

  •  Sugar

  •  Cashew nuts (chopped)

  •  Few drops vanilla extract

  •  Mint leaf (chopped)

  •  Almond (sliced)

  •  Milk/chocolate bar

    Method

  •  Take strawberries, apricot, kiwis, yellow berry or fruit of your choice and cut into small cubes or slit them into two halves.

  •  Mix custard powder and sugar in little milk.

  •  Boil the remaining milk for 10 minutes.

  •  Pour the boiled milk into the above mixture.

  •  Add chopped fruits, chopped mint leaf and add vanilla extract.

  •  Garnish with chopped almonds and cashews, and add milk. Add a chocolate bar as per your liking.

  •  Keep it in a freezer (for better taste) or let it cool down for some time at room temperature.

  •  Exotic fruit and mint custard is ready to serve.

    Almond Gujia

    Ingredients

  •  Maida (All purpose flour)

  •  Oil / Ghee (melted)

  • For Filling:

  •  Khoya

  •  Cardamom Powder

  •  Chopped almond

  •  Raisins (Kishmish)

  •  Crushed almond

  •  Dried coconut (shredded)

  •  Sugar

    Method

  •  Sieve the flour. Mix oil with the maida.

  •  Mix well so that the mixture takes the form of breadcrumbs and binds to a certain extent.

  •  Now add some water and knead lightly. Keep adding water as required and knead into soft but tight dough.

  •  Set aside and cover with a damp cloth.

  •  Mash the khoya and fry it in a kadhai / deep pan till light brown in colour. Add sugar and cardamom powder into the khoya and mix well. Add almonds, cashews, coconut and raisins. Fry for 2 minutes and remove from the heat. Allow it to cool.

  •  Divide the dough into small balls and roll each ball into a small round of 4 " diameter. Fill half the round with the khoya mixture, fold it and seal the round, twisting the edges inwards. Take care that the filling does not ooze out.

  •  Bake in oven for 15-20 minutes until golden brown colour. Take out from oven and dip in sugar syrup. Make sure sugar is properly coated.

  •  Garnish with almonds ,pistachio and serve hot

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2023 12:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).