One of the most widely observed festivals in the nation is Makar Sankranti. And if you look around, you'll see that every region celebrates the day with a different custom and meal. To make sure your stomach is also feasting at this time, here is a list of Makar Sankranti recipes you can try out. Makar Sankranti 2023 Date & Recipes: From Puran Poli to Nolen Gurer Payesh; 5 Dishes To Celebrate Kite Flying Festival (Watch Videos).
Karela Seekh Kebab
Ingredients
- Ghee
- Cumin seed
- Garlic, chopped
- Ginger, chopped
- Bitter Gourd, grated
- Beans, chopped
- Chopped spinach
- Grated potato
- Black pepper
- Almonds, crushed
- Khoya
- Corn
- Roasted gram flour
- Salt as required
Method:
- Put desi ghee in the cooking pan.
- Add cumin seeds, garlic, ginger and saute till golden brown.
- Add Karela, beans, potatoes, black pepper and salt.
- Let it cook for about a couple of minutes. Then add almonds, khoya, and corn.
- Now add roasted gram flour to make the mixture into dough.
- Settle the dough on the tandoor rod for roasting and put it inside the tandoor.
- Once roasted, serve with or mint and chilli chutney.
Dahi ke kebab
Ingredients
- Hung Curd
- Paneer (Grated)
- Roasted channa powder
- Gram Masala
- Green Cardamom Powder
- Salt
- White pepper powder
- Orange marmalade
- Desi Ghee for cooking
Method
- Take hung yoghurt in a bowl, add all the above ingredients and mix well.
- Divide into equal portions. Now, stuff with paneer. Damp your hands, take a portion of the mixture, and roll lightly in the shape of a kebab (one centimetre thick round). Prepare the other kebabs in the same way.
- Heat sufficient oil in a pan and grill the kebabs till golden in colour.
- Remove from heat and serve hot with mint chutney or sauce.
Fruit & Mint Custard
Ingredients
- Strawberries
- Kiwi
- Apricot
- Yellow berry
- Mango custard powder
- Milk
- Sugar
- Cashew nuts (chopped)
- Few drops vanilla extract
- Mint leaf (chopped)
- Almond (sliced)
- Milk/chocolate bar
Method
- Take strawberries, apricot, kiwis, yellow berry or fruit of your choice and cut into small cubes or slit them into two halves.
- Mix custard powder and sugar in little milk.
- Boil the remaining milk for 10 minutes.
- Pour the boiled milk into the above mixture.
- Add chopped fruits, chopped mint leaf and add vanilla extract.
- Garnish with chopped almonds and cashews, and add milk. Add a chocolate bar as per your liking.
- Keep it in a freezer (for better taste) or let it cool down for some time at room temperature.
- Exotic fruit and mint custard is ready to serve.
Almond Gujia
Ingredients
- Maida (All purpose flour)
- Oil / Ghee (melted)
- For Filling:
- Khoya
- Cardamom Powder
- Chopped almond
- Raisins (Kishmish)
- Crushed almond
- Dried coconut (shredded)
- Sugar
Method
- Sieve the flour. Mix oil with the maida.
- Mix well so that the mixture takes the form of breadcrumbs and binds to a certain extent.
- Now add some water and knead lightly. Keep adding water as required and knead into soft but tight dough.
- Set aside and cover with a damp cloth.
- Mash the khoya and fry it in a kadhai / deep pan till light brown in colour. Add sugar and cardamom powder into the khoya and mix well. Add almonds, cashews, coconut and raisins. Fry for 2 minutes and remove from the heat. Allow it to cool.
- Divide the dough into small balls and roll each ball into a small round of 4 " diameter. Fill half the round with the khoya mixture, fold it and seal the round, twisting the edges inwards. Take care that the filling does not ooze out.
- Bake in oven for 15-20 minutes until golden brown colour. Take out from oven and dip in sugar syrup. Make sure sugar is properly coated.
- Garnish with almonds ,pistachio and serve hot
