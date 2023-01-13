One of the most widely observed festivals in the nation is Makar Sankranti. And if you look around, you'll see that every region celebrates the day with a different custom and meal. To make sure your stomach is also feasting at this time, here is a list of Makar Sankranti recipes you can try out. Makar Sankranti 2023 Date & Recipes: From Puran Poli to Nolen Gurer Payesh; 5 Dishes To Celebrate Kite Flying Festival (Watch Videos).

Karela Seekh Kebab

Ingredients

Ghee

Cumin seed

Garlic, chopped

Ginger, chopped

Bitter Gourd, grated

Beans, chopped

Chopped spinach

Grated potato

Black pepper

Almonds, crushed

Khoya

Corn

Roasted gram flour

Salt as required Method:

Put desi ghee in the cooking pan.

Add cumin seeds, garlic, ginger and saute till golden brown.

Add Karela, beans, potatoes, black pepper and salt.

Let it cook for about a couple of minutes. Then add almonds, khoya, and corn.

Now add roasted gram flour to make the mixture into dough.

Settle the dough on the tandoor rod for roasting and put it inside the tandoor.

Once roasted, serve with or mint and chilli chutney. Dahi ke kebab

Ingredients

Hung Curd

Paneer (Grated)

Roasted channa powder

Gram Masala

Green Cardamom Powder

Salt

White pepper powder

Orange marmalade

Desi Ghee for cooking Method

Take hung yoghurt in a bowl, add all the above ingredients and mix well.

Divide into equal portions. Now, stuff with paneer. Damp your hands, take a portion of the mixture, and roll lightly in the shape of a kebab (one centimetre thick round). Prepare the other kebabs in the same way.

Heat sufficient oil in a pan and grill the kebabs till golden in colour.

Remove from heat and serve hot with mint chutney or sauce. Fruit & Mint Custard

Ingredients

Strawberries

Kiwi

Apricot

Yellow berry

Mango custard powder

Milk

Sugar

Cashew nuts (chopped)

Few drops vanilla extract

Mint leaf (chopped)

Almond (sliced)

Milk/chocolate bar Method

Take strawberries, apricot, kiwis, yellow berry or fruit of your choice and cut into small cubes or slit them into two halves.

Mix custard powder and sugar in little milk.

Boil the remaining milk for 10 minutes.

Pour the boiled milk into the above mixture.

Add chopped fruits, chopped mint leaf and add vanilla extract.

Garnish with chopped almonds and cashews, and add milk. Add a chocolate bar as per your liking.

Keep it in a freezer (for better taste) or let it cool down for some time at room temperature.

Exotic fruit and mint custard is ready to serve. Almond Gujia Ingredients

Maida (All purpose flour)

Oil / Ghee (melted)

For Filling:

Khoya

Cardamom Powder

Chopped almond

Raisins (Kishmish)

Crushed almond

Dried coconut (shredded)

Sugar Method

Sieve the flour. Mix oil with the maida.

Mix well so that the mixture takes the form of breadcrumbs and binds to a certain extent.

Now add some water and knead lightly. Keep adding water as required and knead into soft but tight dough.

Set aside and cover with a damp cloth.

Mash the khoya and fry it in a kadhai / deep pan till light brown in colour. Add sugar and cardamom powder into the khoya and mix well. Add almonds, cashews, coconut and raisins. Fry for 2 minutes and remove from the heat. Allow it to cool.

Divide the dough into small balls and roll each ball into a small round of 4 " diameter. Fill half the round with the khoya mixture, fold it and seal the round, twisting the edges inwards. Take care that the filling does not ooze out.

Bake in oven for 15-20 minutes until golden brown colour. Take out from oven and dip in sugar syrup. Make sure sugar is properly coated.

Garnish with almonds ,pistachio and serve hot

