Sawan 2023 will start on Tuesday, July 4 and will end on Thursday, August 31. It is an auspicious holy month dedicated to Lord Shiva. Sawan Somvar Vrat refers to the fasting observance on Mondays during the holy month of Sawan, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees who observe this vrat believe it brings them blessings, prosperity, and fulfilment of their wishes. Devotees abstain from consuming food and water from sunrise to sunset or for the entire day, depending on their capacity and devotion.

Some people observe a completely waterless fast, while others may consume light sattvic food like fruits, milk, and nuts. As you observe Sawan Somvar Vrat 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of food ideas you can try during the fast. 5 Easy Upvas Recipes You Can Eat While Observing Sawan Somvar Vrat.

1. Sabudana Khichdi

This dish is made using soaked sabudana (tapioca pearls), peanuts, and potatoes. It is seasoned with cumin seeds, green chillies, and rock salt (sendha namak). It is a flavourful and filling option for the vrat.

Watch Sabudana Khichdi Recipe:

2. Singhare Atte Ka Samosa

These samosas are made with a filling of singhare ka atta (water chestnut flour) mixed with boiled and mashed potatoes, ginger, green chillies, and spices. They are deep-fried and served with mint chutney. Sawan Somwar Fasting Dos and Don'ts: From Shivling Puja to Bhang-Dhatura Offerings, Everything You Want to Know.

Watch Singhare Atte Ka Samosa Recipe:

3. Kuttu Ka Dosa

This dosa is made using kuttu ka atta (buckwheat flour) and is served with coconut chutney or potato filling. It is a nutritious and delicious dish for the vrat.

Watch Kuttu Dosa Recipe:

4. Lauki (Bottle Gourd) Kofta Curry

This dish is made by preparing koftas (dumplings) using grated lauki and kuttu ka atta. The koftas are then simmered in a spiced yoghurt-based curry. It is served with samak rice or kuttu paratha.

Watch Lauki Kofta Curry Recipe:

5. Makhana (Foxnuts) Kheer

Makhana kheer is a popular dessert for Sawan Somvar Vrat. It is made by roasting makhana in ghee and then simmering it in milk, sweetened with jaggery or sugar. It is flavoured with cardamom and garnished with nuts.

Watch Makhana Kheer Recipe:

The month of Sawan is considered highly auspicious according to Hinduism. It is believed that during this time, Lord Shiva’s divine grace and blessings are easily accessible.

Wishing everyone Happy Sawan Somvar Vrat 2023!

