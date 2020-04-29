Mother's Day 2020 Recipe Videos: From Heart-Shaped Pancakes to Waffles, Here's What You Can Prepare for Your Mother on The Special Day!

Mother's Day 2020 Recipe (Photo Credits: Pixabay and File Image)

Mother's Day 2020 will be celebrated on Sunday, May 10. It is only a few days away, have you honed your cooking skills yet? Well, if not the lockdown is the perfect time to do so. Use this time you are at home to learn how to impress your mom with your culinary skills! Food makes everyone happy, and for your mom who always worries whether or not have you eaten, it will be even more special if just for one day you cook for her. While Mother's day gifts, cards and flowers are great, nothing beats a handmade food item that has love as its main ingredient.

If you do not live with your mom you can share with her these pretty Happy Mother's day images, wallpapers, quotes on motherhood, messages and greetings. But if she does live with you go to the kitchen and learn some cooking. But what food to prepare on Mother's day? Well, ideally, you should cook what your mother loves the most, but if you are still looking for options, check out a few easy recipes that most people like!

Heart-Shaped Pancakes

Who wouldn't love waking up to a platter full of heart-shaped pancakes in the morning? Try making this easy recipe at home this time on mother's day. You can either use a pancake mix or simply mix flour, sugar, baking powder and salt to make the batter. Use milk, egg and oil to smoothen the batter. You can take a pancake designing bottle or a stencil give it a heart-shape. Here's a DIY recipe video:

Chocolates

Chocolates are easy to make and everyone loves them. Using some cocoa butter melted over low heat, you have to add cocoa powder and honey. Use tin liners to put them in shape and refrigerate until solid. Check out this recipe video:

Waffles

You'll need eggs, flour, sugar and the batter will quite look like that of pancake. You will need a waffle maker for this one. Decorate your waffles with choco chips, whipped cream or chocolate sauce.

Pasta

Everyone likes pasta! All you have to do is boil her favourite pasta and cook it in her favourite sauce. Here's a recipe video for pasta in white sauce that you can make:

You must remember that whatever you make, it is your determination and your feelings behind that count. You don't have to be the best cook to make your mom happy. Make something for your mom that she really likes. Go ahead and show that you care, that is what matters. Your time and your love is important for her.